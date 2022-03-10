Restarting your career with online learning

Article by Louisa Teece, Technical Specialist, OV

Sometimes life-changing realisations happen when you least expect it. For me, this happened on my maternity leave after having my son. Though, if I’m being completely honest, I probably did expect it.

Before I became a parent, I was based in an office, working in the business travel industry. Following the popularity of online travel shopping, the industry saw a dramatic change, physical offices were slowly dying, and with it so was my interest in the job.

Though my enthusiasm at work was waning, it took me far too long to realise that I was stuck in a dead-end job that frankly paid me very little. It was only once I’d experienced time away and had the chance to reflect that I realised going back was absolutely not an option.

I toyed with the idea of temping, but then my husband suggested retraining while I wasn’t working, and something clicked. I cut ties with the travel industry and decided not to return to work after maternity leave, giving myself three years to find what I wanted to do, re-train, and get out there. Daunting to say the least!

Finding your path



Of course, it’s only when you restart your career later on in life that you realise so much of the entry job market is tailored to school leavers. I tried out local trade markets and the recruitment fairs run by the Isle of Man (IoM) Department of Industry, but they were typically aimed at someone starting out in their first ever job.

So, I looked through the local papers, scouring business sections and job ads, constantly looking out for which industries were featured and who was hiring. After a while, it became clear that three sectors were booming on the Island: IT, Engineering, and Construction.

Construction didn’t appeal to me, especially as I needed a degree to get there, and Engineering was a similar story. So, it looked like I’d found my match: IT.

With IT, I knew I could go to college and get a qualification, but the main draw was the sheer number of potential opportunities and places hiring. At the time, it was pretty clear that there was a huge labour shortage – which there still is today.