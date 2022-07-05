Roe v Wade: How we can support reproductive rights

In a shocking decision, the United States Supreme Court has recently reversed Roe v Wade, meaning the constitutional right to abortion now no longer exists.

Abortion was made legal across the US after a landmark legal ruling in 1973, often referred to as the Roe v Wade case.

The US Supreme Court’s ruling has now overturned that right.

While abortion will not automatically become illegal in the US, the ruling does allow each individual state to decide their own rules on abortion.

It is expected that 26 conservative states are either certain or considered likely to introduce new abortion restrictions or bans. Some states intend to ban abortion from the moment of conception, while others are introducing bans at six or more weeks.