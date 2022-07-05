Inspirational Woman: Kiki McDonough | Jewellery Entrepreneur & Creative Director at Kiki McDonough Ltd

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I started Kiki McDonough Ltd in 1985 to design jewellery for women to buy for themselves.

I am the fifth generation jeweller in my family but the first female. I started it with a £5,000 loan from my father but had to pay interest. I have built the company on my own and have remained its creative director.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No and I had no idea I would end up building a worldwide brand. No one is more surprised than me!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

There have been a huge amount of challenges but most of them were when my children were small and I was juggling childcare, business, domestic life, social life and a husband. I have been through three recessions (and more recently a global pandemic) and they have tested me to my limits but I kept going, which is of course what you have to do when you run your own business.

Another challenge is running the business entirely on my own. I own it 100%, so every single decision is down to me. Finally, staying ahead of the game with new ideas, and always pushing the boundaries with my designs is a challenge.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Building a brand on my own without any help except for a great team of girls. And of course raising my two children. I’m also incredibly proud that the Dutchess of Cambridge wears my jewellery so often.

I recently designed a new tiara that was selected by Sotheby’s to feature in their exhibition in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It was incredible to be part of the exhibition that celebrates tiaras worn at significant events throughout British history, highlighting the artistry and craftsmanship involved in the creation of such timeless pieces.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I don’t think there is ever one thing. I think it involves talent, a bit of luck here and there, discipline (because without that your talent won’t survive) and a great team behind you who – because you treat them well – are always on your side.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I think you learn a lot from mentoring. I am a business mentor for the Prince’s Trust and I also mentor a couple of people privately. As mentor, you can guide them through their business journey and guard them against the mistakes that you made yourself – although you shouldn’t be scared of making mistakes because it’s only from them that you learn.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I started my business when no one knew what that meant! However, things have radically changed and with it the opportunities, so compared to what I first experienced I feel we are coming close. There are many more women coming into the jewellery business than there ever were before and I like to think I’ve been an inspiration for some of these women. So many women have started their own businesses and have proved they can be very successful, which I think is the proof that everyone needed, that gender equality has come a long way.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

This is really tricky for me because I have loved my working life – right from my early years as a secretary before I started the business. This gave me a range of experiences which have really helped me develop the business. I probably should have stayed longer in the jobs that I had, so I would tell my younger self to be more patient.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Focusing more on international sales. We are already in America but I’d like to progress our footprint there and open more wholesale accounts of which we have five at the moment.