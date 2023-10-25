0
25/10/2023

Stephanie Leung | Co-Founder and CEO, Karehero

Stephanie Leung

Stephanie Leung is Co-Founder/CEO of KareHero, with over 25 years of experience leading Forbes top 20 private & public companies in healthcare, food & logistics across Europe & Asia.

She also sits on the board of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC UK, a prestigious FTSE100 company, as Non-Executive Director. Previously, Stephanie was Co-Chair of DEI and Head of Women at Uber (EMEA) and holds a Masters from Harvard and Cambridge University, focusing on public health and the aging population. 

www.karehero.com

