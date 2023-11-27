The Benefits and Some Helpful Tips for Creating a Sustainable Business

By Jess Carter, The Sustainable Coach

Having always been passionate about the environment I have built up a diverse portfolio of skills relating to environmental conservation, project management and business development.

As we enter the ‘decisive decade’ and the effects of climate change are being realised more by the mainstream, there has never been a better time to draw my experience together. Support businesses in transitioning to sustainable enterprises fit for the future.

I am enjoying myself at work and at home more than ever. Trying to adopt my own principles of sustainability and wellbeing as I help others move forward in their progress towards sustainable success. As a ‘people person,’ I get immense pleasure supporting others in finding solutions that enable sustainable best practices to be embedded right in the core of their operations. Creativity, leadership and learning are the key ingredients to finding out the best fit and cross-pollinating industries with suggestions of how to keep up the momentum and facilitate change in a whole host of organisational models.

Business ownership is not an easy option but when you are able to balance the planet, people and profits then it is immensely rewarding. Having a good understanding of my clients’ needs as well as unveiling the solutions in a way that is driven by integrity and responsible leadership and offers a nurturing and supportive framework for sustainable action is at the very core of the work that I do. My mission is to empower organisational transformation that is fit for the future.

Here are some of the learnings that I can share with you to enable your organisation to thrive in an uncertain future and build upon sustainable foundations:

Lead the change you want to see

Behavioural change can feel complex and mysterious as we cling to the ways that we have always known and have built into our organisations. As a fledgling organisation, you might not feel like you have the confidence to be a leader of change, but believe me, you are capable. As a start-up or scale-up organisation, you have the agility to respond to trends and changes much faster than the government or a big corporation. You have the freedom to position yourself as you wish in the often fast-paced and constantly evolving landscape of sustainable business practice. Believe in what you are doing and approach sustainability in the same way that you would approach any other commercial KPI, with careful metrics, calculation of risk and confident decision-making.

Build a future that looks attractive

The clients and employees of the future are going to be more discerning and businesses will need to be able to meet their demands. Especially if they want to recruit and maintain top talent and also attract new clients who will be increasingly more knowledgeable and conscientious about the impact on the environment. In order to withstand the challenges of the future, a sustainable business needs to look attractive. It needs to be forward-thinking, dynamic, proactive and in touch with current trends. Data has never been more available than it is today, so your business needs to be led with transparency and founded on integrity-driven decision-making.

Amplify your impact by knowing your suppliers

This might sound a bit simplistic, but there are so many ways that having the right supply chain for your business can really transform your business. This will boost your sustainable credentials too. Think about what you buy, who you buy it from and where it comes from. By managing your supply chain and having meaningful relationships with your suppliers, both upstream and downstream, you have the opportunity to make some invaluable environmental contributions. By buying local, sustainable products and ensuring that you think about the whole life cycle of your products – the materials, the product, the emissions, the journey and the end-of-life processing (recycling) – not only are you making your choices intentionally but you are scrutinising your decision making. You have the opportunity to support local businesses, reduce your emissions, be innovative, and collaborative and implement your purchasing power.

Upstream you can ensure that you supply to organisations that are within your ethical frame of reference. In both directions, you can be an influencer of change which will help to significantly amplify your impact. So, even if you’re small, you can make a much bigger difference than you might expect, Become a beacon of change within your industry and community.

About the author

Jess Carter is a leader of environmental engagement in her community and is deeply committed to supporting businesses and individuals to have a positive impact on the environment in any way that they can. Jess is a leader of local change, working with businesses in the start-up and scale-up point of their commercial journey. She particularly enjoys working together with business leaders who are trying their best to engage in the sustainable agenda and lead the way when it comes to green ethics in business.

Primarily known as The Sustainable Coach, Jess offers a range of useful and free resources, as well as an affordable ‘Sustainability Academy’ membership, a range of courses and 1:1 sessions to help organisations navigate transformative change whilst building an ethical and sustainable enterprise. Jess is happy to work on anything from action planning for sustainable success to guiding you through sustainable accreditation, drafting a sustainability policy and assisting businesses to grow on a foundation of sustainable best-practice.

Jess is also co-founder at Planet & People, a Community Interest Company that empowers young people to create a better future for planet and people through environmental education workshops and resource development. Together with her business partner Bethia Stevenson-Paul, they are supporting environmental education in schools and helping to bridge the gap in the national curriculum. At the moment Planet & People is running a fundraiser which is being supported by the ‘Wild Isles’ fund.

