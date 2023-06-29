The shocking ways sleep impacts your mental and physical health

The main crucial ingredient for our mind and body is sleep. We tend to forget that sleep plays a major role in our lives and without it, we cannot function. It helps to maintain good mental and physical health, which are equally important. It’s shocking to think that sleep can effect our mental and physical health.



Ideally, adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Teenagers and children need even more sleep for their development and growth. However, individual sleep needs can vary and it’s important to listen to your body’s signals and prioritise getting enough restful sleep. Fancy reading a bit more about the science of why we need sleep? Have a read of Why We Sleep: The New Science of Sleep and Dreams

Here are some reasons why sleep is crucial:

Restoration and Repair: Sleep allows the body to repair and rejuvenate itself. During sleep, the body undergoes various restorative processes, such as tissue repair, muscle growth and the release of growth hormones. It also helps in strengthening the immune system and promoting healing. Basically, heals overalls.

Cognitive Functioning: Sleep is closely linked to brain function and cognitive processes. It aids in memory consolidation, learning, attention and problem-solving. Sufficient sleep enhances cognitive performance, creativity, and the ability to focus and concentrate. It makes you more alert and able to react quicker.

Emotional well-being: Lack of sleep can impact emotional regulation and increase the risk of developing mood disorders such as depression and anxiety. Sleep deprivation can make individuals more irritable, emotionally reactive, and prone to mood swings.

Physical Health: Adequate sleep is crucial for maintaining optimal physical health. Chronic sleep deprivation has been associated with an increased risk of various physical health conditions, including obesity and diabetes. Sleep regulates hormones that affect appetite, metabolism and blood sugar levels so getting some shut-eye really counts.

Mental Health: Sleep plays a significant role in mental and emotional well-being. Lack of sleep has been linked to an increased risk of developing mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety disorders. Quality sleep is essential for emotional resilience and overall psychological well-being.

Performance and Productivity: Sleep is essential for optimal performance and productivity in various aspects of life, including work, education and sports. Sufficient sleep improves concentration, problem-solving skills, decision-making, reaction time and creativity. It also enhances physical performance and reduces the risk of accidents and errors.

Overall Quality of Life: Getting enough sleep contributes to an improved quality of life. It helps individuals feel more energised, refreshed and ready to take on a fresh new day. Quality sleep promotes a sense of well-being, it’s good for your skin, your happiness and overall life satisfaction.

