Together for awareness | Ovarian Month 2024

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in 2024 is a time when we shine a spotlight on a sneaky kind of cancer that often goes unnoticed until it’s pretty advanced. Ovarian cancer starts in the ovaries, which are part of a woman’s reproductive system.

Sadly, it’s known as a “silent” disease because its symptoms can be vague or mimic other common conditions, like bloating or stomach trouble.

Here’s the thing: early detection is key. The earlier ovarian cancer is caught, the better the chances of beating it. But since there’s no simple screening test for it (like a mammogram for breast cancer), it’s super important for women to listen to their bodies and speak up about any unusual symptoms.

Symptoms can include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, feeling full quickly and frequent urination. If these hang around longer than usual, it’s time to chat with a doctor. It’s probably nothing serious, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

During Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, there’s a big push to spread the word about these symptoms and encourage women to have honest conversations with their healthcare providers. Awareness and education can save lives.

This month isn’t just about awareness, though. It’s also a time to support women battling ovarian cancer and to remember those we’ve lost. Many organisations ramp up fundraising efforts for research and patient support services. So, if you’re feeling generous, consider donating to a reputable charity making strides in ovarian cancer research and support.

In summary, Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is a call to action for all of us. It’s a reminder to pay attention to our bodies, support those affected by this disease and contribute to the fight against ovarian cancer.

Let’s use this time to spread hope and knowledge, making every woman aware of the risks and the importance of early detection. Together, we can make a difference.

Several organisations offer support, information and resources to individuals affected by ovarian cancer. Here’s a list of some of those organisations below.

Ovarian Cancer Action – Dedicated to beating ovarian cancer through research, awareness and supporting women diagnosed with the disease. They provide detailed information on symptoms, diagnosis and treatments, as well as funding for research.

Target Ovarian Cancer – This organisation aims to improve early diagnosis, fund life-saving research and provide much-needed support to women with ovarian cancer. They offer a range of support services including information materials, a support line and online forums.

The Eve Appeal – Specialising in research into gynaecological cancers, The Eve Appeal also offers information and raises awareness about ovarian cancer. They campaign for better research and education on all five gynaecological cancers.

Cancer Research UK – Although not solely focused on ovarian cancer, Cancer Research UK is a major cancer research organisation that provides comprehensive information on ovarian cancer, including symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and statistics.

Macmillan Cancer Support – Macmillan offers emotional, financial and practical support to people diagnosed with cancer, including ovarian cancer. Their services include a helpline, support groups and an online community.

Ovacome – Ovacome is a UK-wide support network for those affected by ovarian cancer. They offer a telephone support line, online forums and fact sheets, focusing on providing support and information to patients and their families.