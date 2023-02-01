Vacancy Spotlight: Head Of Corporate | Women On Boards

WB Directors (Women on Boards UK) is a purpose-led business working to increase diversity in executive and non-executive leadership.
Women On Boards are currently recruiting for someone to join their scaling business as ‘Head Of Corporate’, a hugely exciting opportunity for someone who is passionate about delivering real impact in EDI, whilst thriving in a collaborative, flexible organisational culture.
You will be delivering ambitious expansion across new sectors and growing advisory services in particular. You will raise the profile of the organisation and understand the following;
- How to lead a team effectively
- An understanding of Sales and Business Retention
- Is an effective networker and able to network occasionally in the evening
- Able to take an entrepreneurial approach, driving innovation in response to clients’ needs
- A deep understanding of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), with specific understanding of intersectionality around social class, ethnic diversity, disability and more.
- Has been a business leader in and/or has experience of the EDI space
- Is fully committed to the merits of diversity and ideally has a good understanding of the challenges faced by organisations around this subject
- Has an understanding of the career benefits of being on external boards as part of a career development strategy and/or has had board experience
- To be collaborative with the rest of the WB Directors, with the ability to work alongside our other teams maximising impact within the opportunities and constraints of a scaling, founder-led SME
- A role for an individual who can be taken seriously, with impact, when meeting junior and senior leaders and directors.
Key responsibilities
- To lead the development of our Corporate Business and manage the current team of three employees and a wider network of presenters
- To oversee the service and offering to existing corporates
- To oversee or lead the development of our leadership and advisory products and services
- To develop new corporate leads from our existing or new connections
- To attend and run workshops and is able to present when required
- To ensure the corporate business adheres to our purpose and values, remaining on brand
- To convert leads into new business corporate partners
- Network and increase visibility in new sectors and generate new business opportunities
This is an exciting role for someone who wants to work for a purpose-led organisation, supporting diverse talent in reaching the top of organisations and making a difference in driving inclusive working cultures. As WB Directors is a small organisation, the individual should be self-motivated, ambitious and be able to drive their own agenda in a hybrid work environment.
The package
- The salary will be disclosed on expression of interest, but it will include profit share and/ or commission allocation on top.
- Flexible hours but full time (4-5 days a week)
- Can be worked remotely, with travel into London at least 1 day a week
- Occasional evening networking and speaking commitments
- Does not have to be London based but the individual needs to be able to network In London and come into our Blackfriars office regularly.