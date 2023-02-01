0
01/02/2023
,

Vacancy Spotlight: Head Of Corporate | Women On Boards

Vacancy Spotlight: Head Of Corporate | Women On Boards

Women on Boards UK

WB Directors (Women on Boards UK) is a purpose-led business working to increase diversity in executive and non-executive leadership.

Women On Boards are currently recruiting for someone to join their scaling business as ‘Head Of Corporate’, a hugely exciting opportunity for someone who is passionate about delivering real impact in EDI, whilst thriving in a collaborative, flexible organisational culture.

You will be delivering ambitious expansion across new sectors and growing advisory services in particular. You will raise the profile of the organisation and understand the following;

  • How to lead a team effectively
  • An understanding of Sales and Business Retention
  • Is an effective networker and able to network occasionally in the evening
  • Able to take an entrepreneurial approach, driving innovation in response to clients’ needs
  • A deep understanding of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), with specific understanding of intersectionality around  social class, ethnic diversity, disability and more.
  • Has been a business leader in and/or has experience of the EDI space
  • Is fully committed to the merits of diversity and ideally has a good understanding of the challenges faced by organisations around this subject
  • Has an understanding of the career benefits of being on external boards as part of a career development strategy and/or has had board experience
  • To be collaborative with the rest of the WB Directors, with the ability to work alongside our other teams maximising impact within the opportunities and constraints of a scaling, founder-led SME
  • A role for an individual who can be taken seriously, with impact, when meeting junior and senior leaders and directors.

Key responsibilities

  • To lead the development of our Corporate Business and manage the current team of three employees and a wider network of presenters
  • To oversee the service and offering to existing corporates
  • To oversee or lead the development of our leadership and advisory products and services
  • To develop new corporate leads from our existing or new connections
  • To attend and run workshops and is able to present when required
  • To ensure the corporate business adheres to our purpose and values, remaining on brand
  • To convert leads into new business corporate partners
  • Network and increase visibility in new sectors and generate new business opportunities

This is an exciting role for someone who wants to work for a purpose-led organisation, supporting diverse talent in reaching the top of organisations and making a difference in driving inclusive working cultures. As WB Directors is a small organisation, the individual should be self-motivated, ambitious and be able to drive their own agenda in a hybrid work environment.

The package

  • The salary will be disclosed on expression of interest, but it will include profit share and/ or commission allocation on top.
  • Flexible hours but full time (4-5 days a week)
  • Can be worked remotely, with travel into London at least 1 day a week
  • Occasional evening networking and speaking commitments
  • Does not have to be London based but the individual needs to be able to network In London and come into our Blackfriars office regularly.

 

