Vacancy Spotlight: Head Of Corporate | Women On Boards

WB Directors (Women on Boards UK) is a purpose-led business working to increase diversity in executive and non-executive leadership.

Women On Boards are currently recruiting for someone to join their scaling business as ‘Head Of Corporate’, a hugely exciting opportunity for someone who is passionate about delivering real impact in EDI, whilst thriving in a collaborative, flexible organisational culture.

You will be delivering ambitious expansion across new sectors and growing advisory services in particular. You will raise the profile of the organisation and understand the following;

How to lead a team effectively

An understanding of Sales and Business Retention

Is an effective networker and able to network occasionally in the evening

Able to take an entrepreneurial approach, driving innovation in response to clients’ needs

A deep understanding of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), with specific understanding of intersectionality around social class, ethnic diversity, disability and more.

Has been a business leader in and/or has experience of the EDI space

Is fully committed to the merits of diversity and ideally has a good understanding of the challenges faced by organisations around this subject

Has an understanding of the career benefits of being on external boards as part of a career development strategy and/or has had board experience

To be collaborative with the rest of the WB Directors, with the ability to work alongside our other teams maximising impact within the opportunities and constraints of a scaling, founder-led SME

A role for an individual who can be taken seriously, with impact, when meeting junior and senior leaders and directors.

Key responsibilities

To lead the development of our Corporate Business and manage the current team of three employees and a wider network of presenters

To oversee the service and offering to existing corporates

To oversee or lead the development of our leadership and advisory products and services

To develop new corporate leads from our existing or new connections

To attend and run workshops and is able to present when required

To ensure the corporate business adheres to our purpose and values, remaining on brand

To convert leads into new business corporate partners

Network and increase visibility in new sectors and generate new business opportunities