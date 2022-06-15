Half of firms outside FTSE 350 have no women in C-Suite

However, the data also shows a disconnect between women holding roles on boards and in executive leadership positions.

Only 16 per cent of board chairs are women, and even fewer CEOs – seven per cent are women. This represents no change since 2021.

Furthermore, 44 per cent of companies in the FTSE All-Share ex350 have yet to achieve the relatively low target of 33 per cent of women on the boards, and 25 per cent of boards are all-male or with only one woman.

Speaking about the findings, Fiona Hathorn, CEO Women on Boards UK said, “The data shows small gains compared to last year, which is a positive indication that UK firms are starting to take boardroom diversity seriously.”

“Board diversity is increasingly viewed as a baseline requirement for modern companies, so it’s incredibly disheartening to see stagnant progress in some areas.”

“There remains a high number of firms yet to reach even the most minimal levels of diverse representation, at both executive and non-executive level.”

“To these firms I say, catch up – and quickly.”

Janet Barberis, Managing Director at Protiviti adds, “We are delighted to have partnered with Women on Boards on their research, which has shown that there is still a long way to go in terms of achieving gender equality on boards and at the C-Suite level.”

“It is clear that diversity is good for a company’s bottom-line and vital to success, and a lack of diversity is increasingly perceived as a reputational risk.”

“It is therefore extremely important that promoting diversity remains a top priority for management teams, and that data on diversity is readily available and shared transparently, which is what makes these findings so important.”