21/06/2023

WeAreTech Festival 2023 – In Pictures, 16 June

On 16 June, WeAreTechWomen held their second large scale event for Women in Tech in 2023.

The WeAreTech Festival, held over one day at Etc Venues, Bishopsgate, brought together over 400 professionals in person and over 500 online. The audience were a mix of tech professionals, aspiring tech enthusiasts, industry leaders and women wishing to get into the tech industry. The festival aimed to provide attendees with valuable career insights, networking opportunities, and inspiration to advance their tech careers.

You can view some of the photos of this fantastic event below

WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech-Festival-Dame-Stephanie-Shirley-CH
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
WeAreTech Festival 2023 event image
TW100-noms-open-banner

