Join us at our WeAreTech Festival – 07 June London

Following the resounding success of our inaugural year, we are thrilled to announce the return of the WeAreTech Festival for its second edition. As a hybrid event dedicated to empowering women in technology, our festival continues to break barriers and redefine industry norms. This year promises an even more exhilarating experience as we bring together women from diverse backgrounds and experiences to share knowledge, inspire one another, and create new opportunities for growth and advancement in the tech industry.
But that’s not all. The afternoon sessions are designed to put you in the driver’s seat of your learning journey. Tailor your experience to your needs and interests, shaping your path towards growth and success in the tech world.
And let’s not forget the added perks of speed networking and mentoring. Connect with like-minded individuals, forge meaningful relationships, and gain invaluable guidance from seasoned professionals who are eager to support your journey.
We have a special deal on early bird tickets, only available until 19 April.
Martha Lane Fox is a British entrepreneur, philanthropist, and public servant. Martha is best known for co-founding Lastminute.com, an online travel and leisure retailer, along with Brent Hoberman in 1998. Lastminute.com became one of the most prominent British internet companies of the dot-com era.
Vanessa Sanyauke is the Founder of The Hill an app that enables global businesses to hire female talent whilst saving on costs and time. Our aim is to connect 1 million women from 140 countries to jobs and opportunities. Vanessa is also the Founder & CEO of Girls Talk Corporation connecting 60,000 women across 37 countries to global businesses such as events, programmes and digital content.
Sophie Neary is a highly respected executive within the retail and technology industries. As Managing Director, Retail and FMCG at Google, she brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience from giants including Asda, Tesco and Meta. A digital pioneer since 1995, Sophie was instrumental in driving Boots’ online transformation where, as a member of the Executive Committee, she led their critical digital response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gain inspiration from a keynote address by Baroness Martha Lane Fox, where Martha shares her incredible career journey, her reflection on the tech industry and the impact of AI and engage in an interactive conversation with Sophie Neary and a special guest, followed by an audience Q&A. As a woman who is single and childfree from choice – Sophie will speak about embracing a life outside of the traditional expectations of society and helping to build a future where everyone has the greatest freedom of all – the choice to lead a life of their own choosing.
Our guests will join us to:
Explore the current tech landscape and opportunities for women.
Learn about the importance of allies, sponsors, and mentors in advancing your career in tech.
Discover strategies for over coming obstacles and thriving in the tech industry.
Dive into discussions on mastering pay negotiation and seizing advancement opportunities.
Explore embracing the twists and turns of your career path and find empowerment in its unpredictability.
In the afternoon, delegates can shape their learning by choosing from 6 different elective sessions, career stories and panels. Each session offers our attendees the opportunity to dive deeper into their specific areas of interest. These sessions will be led by experts in their fields and focus on tracks such as banishing your inner imposter, strategies for standing out and showcasing your skills and mindful living: Balancing mental health and life’s demands.
Our Festival has been designed around and created for:
Those who manage teams of women in tech and who are seeking ideas on how to retain their female technologists
In-person attendees will have access to an entire exhibition floor where you can:
Speak with our on-site career coaches about achieving your ambitions and addressing any concern
if you are unable to join us in-person for this event, we have our FREE One Tech World global virtual conference taking place on 25 April!