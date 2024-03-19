Join us at our WeAreTech Festival – 07 June London

You are invited to the WeAreTech Festival! WeAreTechWomen’s hybrid conference for women in tech

07 June 2023 – etc.Venues, St Paul’s, London

Following the resounding success of our inaugural year, we are thrilled to announce the return of the WeAreTech Festival for its second edition. As a hybrid event dedicated to empowering women in technology, our festival continues to break barriers and redefine industry norms. This year promises an even more exhilarating experience as we bring together women from diverse backgrounds and experiences to share knowledge, inspire one another, and create new opportunities for growth and advancement in the tech industry.

But that’s not all. The afternoon sessions are designed to put you in the driver’s seat of your learning journey. Tailor your experience to your needs and interests, shaping your path towards growth and success in the tech world.

And let’s not forget the added perks of speed networking and mentoring. Connect with like-minded individuals, forge meaningful relationships, and gain invaluable guidance from seasoned professionals who are eager to support your journey.

We have a special deal on early bird tickets, only available until 19 April. Don’t miss out, book your ticket now!