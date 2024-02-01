Rising Star Awards: Tips and tricks for an outstanding awards nomination with Vanessa Vallely OBE

Unleash Your Potential: Elevate Your Profile with Rising Star Awards!

Have you ever envisioned yourself taking centre stage at our esteemed Rising Star Awards? Before you begin drafting your nomination, you might want to join us behind the scenes for this awards nomination tips and tricks, session with founder and serial awards judge, Vanessa Vallely OBE.

During this session, Vanessa will discuss the following:

Crafting an Impactful Nomination

Navigating the Awards Platform

Timelines and Categories

Understanding the Shortlisting Process

The Power of the Public Vote

Celebrating the Winners

About the Awards

Now in their tenth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

The awards also recognise the efforts of senior leaders who are championing gender equality, as well as putting the spotlight on a “company of the year” that is actively supporting its female talent pipeline above and beyond industry norms.