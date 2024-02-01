0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
01/02/2024
, ,

Rising Star Awards: Tips and tricks for an outstanding awards nomination with Vanessa Vallely OBE

Home > Awards > Awards News > Rising Star Awards: Tips and tricks for an outstanding awards nomination with Vanessa Vallely OBE

Rising Star Awards Tips and Tricks

Unleash Your Potential: Elevate Your Profile with Rising Star Awards!

Have you ever envisioned yourself taking centre stage at our esteemed Rising Star Awards? Before you begin drafting your nomination, you might want to join us behind the scenes for this awards nomination tips and tricks, session with founder and serial awards judge, Vanessa Vallely OBE.

During this session, Vanessa will discuss the following:

  • Crafting an Impactful Nomination
  • Navigating the Awards Platform
  • Timelines and Categories
  • Understanding the Shortlisting Process
  • The Power of the Public Vote
  • Celebrating the Winners

About the Awards

Now in their tenth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

The awards also recognise the efforts of senior leaders who are championing gender equality, as well as putting the spotlight on a “company of the year” that is actively supporting its female talent pipeline above and beyond industry norms.

For more information, visit here.

 

Upcoming Events

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

Rising Stars tips & tricks
30/01/2024

30/01/2024: Rising Star Awards: Tips and tricks for an outstanding awards entry with Vanessa Vallely OBE

15/01/2024

Nominations are now open for WeAreTheCity’s 2024 Rising Star Awards

08/01/2024

One week until nominations open – who will you nominate? | WeAreTheCity’s 2024 Rising Star Awards

RS Noms open image
15/12/2023

Celebrating a Decade of Brilliance: One month until the 2024 Rising Star Awards nominations open