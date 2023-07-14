What is World Youth Skills Day and what is the theme for this year

World Youth Skills Day is an annual observance celebrated on 15 July. Established in 2014 by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness about the importance of developing skills among young people and to promote the significance of youth empowerment through skill development.

What is the aim?

It highlights the need for young people to acquire relevant skills for employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development. It emphasises the role of skills in addressing youth unemployment and underemployment and achieving economic growth and social development.

The UN encourages governments, educational institutions, private sector organisations and society to collaborate and support skill development among young people. This includes initiatives such as vocational training programs, apprenticeships, mentorship opportunities and access to good resources and education.

World Youth Skills Day also serves as a platform to showcase success stories of young people who have gained skills and overcome challenges to achieve personal and professional growth. It promotes the idea that investing in youth skills development. This will not only benefits individuals but also contributes to the overall wellbeing and prosperity of societies.

What is this year’s theme?

Each year, World Youth Skills Day has a specific theme to focus on different aspects of skills development. Various events held worldwide workshops, webinars and conferences. These are organised globally to engage young people in discussions, knowledge-sharing and skill-building activities. This year, the theme is skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future.

More about this year’s theme.