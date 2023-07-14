What is World Youth Skills Day and what is the theme for this year

World Youth Skills Day is an annual observance celebrated on 15 July. Established in 2014 by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness about the importance of developing skills among young people and to promote the significance of youth empowerment through skill development.
What is the aim?
It highlights the need for young people to acquire relevant skills for employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development. It emphasises the role of skills in addressing youth unemployment and underemployment and achieving economic growth and social development.
The UN encourages governments, educational institutions, private sector organisations and society to collaborate and support skill development among young people. This includes initiatives such as vocational training programs, apprenticeships, mentorship opportunities and access to good resources and education.
World Youth Skills Day also serves as a platform to showcase success stories of young people who have gained skills and overcome challenges to achieve personal and professional growth. It promotes the idea that investing in youth skills development. This will not only benefits individuals but also contributes to the overall wellbeing and prosperity of societies.
What is this year’s theme?
Each year, World Youth Skills Day has a specific theme to focus on different aspects of skills development. Various events held worldwide workshops, webinars and conferences. These are organised globally to engage young people in discussions, knowledge-sharing and skill-building activities. This year, the theme is skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future.
More about this year’s theme.
This year focuses on the importance of equipping educators, trainers and young people with the necessary skills to navigate and thrive in a rapidly changing world.
In an era of constant technological advancements, globalisation and evolving job markets, it is essential to invest in the professional development of teachers and trainers. By providing them with updated skills and competencies, they can effectively facilitate learning experiences that meet the needs of the modern-day learner. This involves training on innovative teaching methods, integrating technology into the classroom critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Additionally, empowering young people with the right skills is vital for their personal growth and success. This includes equipping them with digital literacy, creativity, adaptability, communication skills and a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. By focusing on these areas, young people can become active contributors to society, drive innovation and positive change.
The theme recognises the importance of addressing social and economic inequalities in access to quality education and training. Efforts should be made to ensure that all teachers, trainers and young people, regardless of their background, have equal opportunities. This may involve providing scholarships, promoting inclusive education and leveraging technology to reach underserved communities.
Overall, the theme of skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future highlights the need to prioritise education and training. These are critical drivers of social and economic progress. By investing in these areas, societies can empower individuals to embrace change and contribute meaningfully to their communities. It can also navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
By recognising and celebrating World Youth Skills Day, the international community aims for a supportive environment for youth to develop their talents. This will then enhance their career and contributes to a sustainable future.
