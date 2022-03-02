Why age can be just a number in inclusive companies

Article provided by Steve Butler, CEO of Punter Southall Aspire and author of Inclusive Culture: Leading Change Across Organisations and Industries

Since 2010 employees in the UK have protection against age discrimination. How, then do older employees themselves view the way they are managed in the workplace?

The findings from a YouGov poll on age discrimination in the workplace, commissioned by the Centre for Ageing Better, revealed that two-fifths of more than 1,100 employees over the age of 50 think their age would put them at a disadvantage when applying for a job. Some 27% have been put off applying for jobs since turning fifty, believing the job description was aimed at younger candidates.

Many employees feel let down by their bosses and prevailing working practices as a direct consequence of their age. A third feel they have had fewer opportunities for training and progression as they have got older; almost as many don’t feel that their workplace values older workers.

The inevitable conclusion? That a significant number of UK employers don’t have policies in place that encourage older people to work for them. In recent years, the UK has started a journey to address the bias (unconscious or otherwise) against women, ethnic minorities, and other minority groups, such as LGBTQ. But there is another bias that still dogs’ society, the media, and the workplace: the stereotyping of people by their age.

However, as with all diversity and inclusion challenges, these stereotypes are in direct conflict with business needs. Life expectancy is rising, while the numbers of younger people entering the workplace is shrinking. We’ve known about this demographic shift for some time now, but most companies have barely started to think about how they will actively manage a workplace where three (or more) generations will be expected to function smoothly together. Critically, too few experiences are being shared on how businesses can best enable people of all ages to complement each other’s skills and assets, while ironing out generational differences in attitudes, priorities, and approaches to work. From my own experience in recent years managing an age diverse team business leaders and managers should consider the following as a starting point to support a more age diverse workforce.