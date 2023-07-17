Why healthy lifestyle habits are the driving force for high performance at work

I’ve presented on this topic quite a few times now and the same question comes up each time: What is the minimum viable effort I need to put in to start to see positive changes, in both my personal and professional life?

I would advise a minimum of 3 x 30 minutes of aerobic exercise per week. This could be fast walking, cycling or running. Anything that gets your heart rate up and a light sweat on for 30 minutes.

Once you start to do that consistently, everything else is much easier. You’ll get more sleep, which will give you more energy. With more energy comes more productivity, which increases performance at work. You’ll also be more likely to make good decisions with your nutrition and that will help even more with sleep, energy, focus and motivation.

Now you are building momentum. If you stay consistent, each element of the Healthy Lifestyle Guidelines will get easier and easier each day. You’ll form positive habits which will last a lifetime.

If you are a leader in your business, I would highly encourage you to consider how you can help to educate and inspire your employees to take this action. It is transformational for the individual and will have a really positive impact throughout the business.

To get started, it’s important to explain the benefits to employees. In my experience, people know they should get enough quality sleep, they know they should drink more water, but often can’t tell you why. There’s a lack of understanding about how significant the impact is and that’s why it’s not prioritised by most. This could be done through companywide training, team training or adding health / healthy habits as a discussion point in check-ins with employees.

Additionally, encourage individuals to walk and talk for calls that don’t require note taking. Make sure they have a set up that will allow them to get up from their desk or even walk around the block if possible. You could start a walking / running group that meets weekly – make sure you are clear that it is for all levels!

Finally, employees will take action if they see the leadership embracing it. The best way to inspire is to start to take action yourself. If you do so consistently you’ll see it start to embed in the company culture.

