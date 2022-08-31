Stories of resilience: Lessons on empowering women in business

Article by Anishka Ranabahu, Associate Vice President – Global Marketing and Communications at Fortude

This year’s International Women’s Day, which saw people around the globe unite to #BreakTheBias, was a chance to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality in the workplace so far.

However, this year’s theme encourages businesses to consider what further needs to be done, and the inherent biases that women have to confront on a daily basis.

So, what lessons can be shared about empowering women in business? WeAreTheCity spoke to esteemed industry experts about their stories of resilience which has led them to break the bias in their workplace.

Stories of resilience

For many women, the fight for gender equality means constantly having to prove themselves in areas that often go beyond gender, and encompass other factors such as race, age, education, or nationality. Aarthy Arunasalam, Gender, Employment and Private Sector Specialist at International Finance Corporation (IFC), explains how women always have to rise above situations in which they’re discriminated against.

“When I receive biased comments about my gender or race I often initially don’t know how to respond. In one recent situation, I chose to champion myself and my work by reminding the person of my contributions,” describes Aarthy. “These situations are always challenging but it’s important to not take it personally; people are not bad, it’s just their innate biases that make them act in a particular way.”

Carmen Niethammer, Senior Gender Specialist and Forbes Contributing Writer, agrees, noting that not taking it personally allows you to move forward: “Throughout my career, I am often questioned as to my motives, my skills, my authority, and my expertise. The way to come around this is to be open-minded, not take it personally, and establish a trust to tackle these biases in the future.”

One of the many biases women come up against is the notion that females are more emotional, a common assumption made in the workplace. Jackie Cañiza, Founder, Managing Partner, Life & Leadership Coach at Haraya Coaching, acknowledges the long term impact this mindset has.

“Joining the corporate world I had to quickly learn that my emotions were not welcome. I had to check them at the door because being strong and successful was defined by having no emotions. Years later when I left to start my coaching business, I had to unlearn so many of my own beliefs.”