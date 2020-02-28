07/03/20: Taking Action for Balance: Mastering Self, Health and Wealth | Northern Women of Colour
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
28/02/2020

07/03/20: Taking Action for Balance: Mastering Self, Health and Wealth | Northern Women of Colour

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 07/03/20: Taking Action for Balance: Mastering Self, Health and Wealth | Northern Women of Colour

IWD Conference Northern Women of ColourInternational Women’s Day conference for Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) women in the North of England.

Following on from the success of last year’s International Women’s Day conference, Northern Women of Colour are here again for International Women’s Day 2020.

The theme this year is ‘Each one for Equal’ and to quote the International Women’s Day website, ‘Equality is not a women’s issue, it’s a business issue.Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive. A gender equal world can be healthier, wealthier and more harmonious – so what’s not great about that?

The race is on for the gender equal boardroom, a gender equal government, gender equal media coverage, gender equal workplaces, gender equal sports coverage, more gender equality in health and wealth … so let’s make it happen. Let’s be #EachforEqual.’

This year’s conference aims to equip BAME women to be at their best in their self, in their health and create wealth so that they are able to breakthrough barriers to inequality, creating better lives for themselves, their families and their communities.

There will be a selection of workshops and panel discussions. You will attend one workshop in the morning and one in the afternoon. For details of the workshops read all the way down to the bottom of the page. You will need to select which workshops you want to attend when registering. Select one session for the morning and one session for the afternoon. It is important that you select your preferred workshops when registering, otherwise, you may not get your preference on the day.

Schedule

09:30-10:00 Registration

10:00-10:15 Introduction then opening by Mercy Gilbert

10:15-11:15 Panel Discussion – The Reality of Inequality with Tanya Akrofi, Steph Heald, Nighat Bisharat, Pamela Windle and Marcia Hylton

11:15-11:30 Break

11:30-12:30 Workshops

12:30-13:30 Lunch

13:30-14:30 Workshops

14:30-14:45 Speed networking

14:45-15:00 Sharena Lee Satti – Spoken Word/Poetry

15:00-15:15 Break

15:15-16:15 Panel Discussion – Rising Above Inequality with Keisha Adair Swaby, Lesley O’Connor, Natalie-Claire Luwisha, Jemma Andrew and Mercy Gilbert

16:15-16:45 Carol Stewart – Positioning Yourself for Elevation in Your Career, Business and Life

16:45-17:00 Close

BOOK NOW

Related Posts

27/02/2020

08/03/2020: International Women’s Day Showcase Manchester | Funny Women & Fawcett Society

Feminist Roadshow Funny Women & The Fawcett Society featured
27/02/2020

08/03/2020: Feminist Roadshow – International Women’s Day | Funny Women & Fawcett Society

27/02/2020

07/03/20 – 08/03/20: Womanifest 2020 | Ladies life lounge

,
Freedom4Girls Games night event featured
26/02/2020

06/03/2020: Freedom4Girls does International Women’s Day!

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X