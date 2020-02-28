07/03/20: Taking Action for Balance: Mastering Self, Health and Wealth | Northern Women of Colour

Following on from the success of last year’s International Women’s Day conference, Northern Women of Colour are here again for International Women’s Day 2020.

The theme this year is ‘Each one for Equal’ and to quote the International Women’s Day website, ‘Equality is not a women’s issue, it’s a business issue.Gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive. A gender equal world can be healthier, wealthier and more harmonious – so what’s not great about that?

The race is on for the gender equal boardroom, a gender equal government, gender equal media coverage, gender equal workplaces, gender equal sports coverage, more gender equality in health and wealth … so let’s make it happen. Let’s be #EachforEqual.’

This year’s conference aims to equip BAME women to be at their best in their self, in their health and create wealth so that they are able to breakthrough barriers to inequality, creating better lives for themselves, their families and their communities.

There will be a selection of workshops and panel discussions. You will attend one workshop in the morning and one in the afternoon. For details of the workshops read all the way down to the bottom of the page. You will need to select which workshops you want to attend when registering. Select one session for the morning and one session for the afternoon. It is important that you select your preferred workshops when registering, otherwise, you may not get your preference on the day.

Schedule

09:30-10:00 Registration

10:00-10:15 Introduction then opening by Mercy Gilbert

10:15-11:15 Panel Discussion – The Reality of Inequality with Tanya Akrofi, Steph Heald, Nighat Bisharat, Pamela Windle and Marcia Hylton

11:15-11:30 Break

11:30-12:30 Workshops

12:30-13:30 Lunch

13:30-14:30 Workshops

14:30-14:45 Speed networking

14:45-15:00 Sharena Lee Satti – Spoken Word/Poetry

15:00-15:15 Break

15:15-16:15 Panel Discussion – Rising Above Inequality with Keisha Adair Swaby, Lesley O’Connor, Natalie-Claire Luwisha, Jemma Andrew and Mercy Gilbert

16:15-16:45 Carol Stewart – Positioning Yourself for Elevation in Your Career, Business and Life

16:45-17:00 Close