05/03/20: Gather For Purpose: International Women’s Day Celebration | The Women’s Chapter

Celebrate International Women’s Day at Gaucho on Charlotte Street, with all proceeds going to Women for Women International.

Join us to gather for purpose and celebrate International Women’s Day at Gaucho’s newly refurbished Charlotte Street bar and restaurant, all in support of Women for Women International and they do to support women in war-torn countries.

We will be treated to Argentinian Sparkling Wine, Gaucho canapés and good company in the beautiful surrounds of this Charlotte Street gem.

All proceeds, from ticket sales,* will go to Women for Women International. Their 12-month programme builds women’s self-reliance in four key areas: earning and savings; rights and decision-making; health and wellness; and support networks.

Guests of the event are also invited to stay for dinner, and will receive an exclusive 25% their total bill on the night. In order to redeem this, please book via the Gaucho website and quote ‘Women’s Chapter’.

The newly revamped Charlotte Street restaurant has two cocktail bars, a four-person beef counter for a unique chef’s table experience, and hosts weekly cinema screenings paired with unique dishes. The 128-cover restaurant can be hired exclusively, and also has a private dining room accommodating up to 18 people.

Gaucho is working with 5 key partnerships, including Clink and Only a Pavement Away to deliver a more proactively inclusive and diverse workforce. Charlotte Street will lead this initiative with 10% of the team having been recruited through these partnerships. Environmentally, the brand is working with its suppliers to implement some game-changing innovations and drafting a commitment with targets for the business to improve its carbon footprint.