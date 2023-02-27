07/03/2023: LinkedIn Live: Suffragettes, Women’s Rights and our move towards Gender Equity | Vanessa Vallely OBE & Helen Pankhurst CBE

Join Vanessa Vallely OBE and WeAreTheCity as they host a conversation with the incredible Helen Pankhurst CBE for International Women’s Day.

Helen is the great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, the British political activist and leader of the suffragette movement and granddaughter of Sylvia Pankhurst the campaigner for the suffragette movement in the UK. Helen is currently CARE International’s senior advisor working in the UK and Ethiopia, and chair of the Centenary Action Group.

During this LinkedIn live Helen will share the history of the suffragette movement and her observations of progress for women over the decades. We will also talk about equality vs equity, and discuss what needs to be done by government and organisations to create a more equitable society for all women. Helen will share a little about her work as the chair of the Centenary Action Group, and why collaboration is key if we are ever to shift the dial for women. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

We hope you can join us for what will no doubt be an incredible conversation.