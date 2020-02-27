0
27/02/2020

08/03/2020: Feminist Roadshow – International Women’s Day | Funny Women & Fawcett Society

Feminist Roadshow International Women's Day

Join Fawcett Society and Funny Women in Manchester on International Women’s Day for the comedy showcase as part of the launch of their Feminist Roadshow!

Funny Women is delighted to announce their new partnership with the Fawcett Society, which will see them travelling the country as they come to a region near you to talk feminism, activism and what you can do to make a stand in your area. These daytime workshops and panel events will be followed by a showcase in the best of women’s stand up, brought to you by Funny Women.

The first of these events is happening in Manchester at the famous Frog and Bucket comedy club.

Join us during the day for a special announcement on what Fawcett Society will be doing in the area in 2020, a panel discussion on how Greater Manchester can work better for women, and workshop with Funny Women to ensure you walk out the door ready to make a difference.

Daytime tickets are very limited and are only available on a first come first served basis.

Daytime agenda:

13:30 – Registration and coffee
14:00 – Fawcett introduction by sam Smethers, CEO
14:30 – Is Greater Manchester Working for Women (panel TBC)
15:45 – Refreshments break
16:00 – Know Your Worth with Funny Women

Know Your Worth in this workshop with Funny Women by telling your own story, creating your own material, interpreting body language, and becoming more confident and memorable.

17:00 – Closing statement
17:30 – End of day session

BOOK NOW

