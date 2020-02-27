08/03/2020: International Women’s Day Showcase Manchester | Funny Women & Fawcett Society

Join Fawcett Society and Funny Women in Manchester on International Women’s Day for the comedy showcase as part of the launch of their Feminist Roadshow!

Funny Women is delighted to announce their new partnership with the Fawcett Society, which will see them travelling the country as they come to a region near you to talk feminism, activism and what you can do to make a stand in your area. These daytime workshops and panel events will be followed by a showcase in the best of women’s stand up, brought to you by Funny Women.

The first of these events is happening in Manchester at the famous Frog and Bucket comedy club.

Join us for an evening of comedy with:

Jayde Adams – Funny Women Awards 2014 Winner

Celya AB – Funny Women Awards 2019 finalist

Jane Postlethwaite – Funny Women Awards 2015 finalist

Sarah Mann – Funny Women Awards 2019 finalist

Sian Davies – Funny Women Awards 2019 Runner Up