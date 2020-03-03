10/03/20: Belonging at the table: International Women's Day Special | Generation Success
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
03/03/2020

10/03/20: Belonging at the table: International Women’s Day Special | Generation Success

Home > International Women's Day > International Women's Day Events > 10/03/20: Belonging at the table: International Women’s Day Special | Generation Success

Generation Success IWD event

Learn from some of the UK’s most successful female business leaders on 10th March. They are CEO and Managing Director of the biggest companies in their sector.

Combined they operate in over 100 countries and are part of business’s which have over 35,000 employees.

Our Speakers include:

  • Alison Kaye, Managing Director, STMA & Colour at CPI UK
  • Caroline Frankum, Global Chief Executive, Prifles Division at Kantar
  • Alexia Latortue, Managing Director for Corporate Strategy at European Bank of Restructuring and Development
  • Emma Kane, Chief Executive of Newgate Communications (UK) and Deputy CEO of SEC Newgate S.p.A

“A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.”

In celebration of International Women’s day, Generation Success is proud to present a panel of today’s top female business leaders to share their career stories. The theme of the talk is “belonging on the table”.

The event will involve inspiring talks from our female business leaders, how they managed to get to the successful position they are now and guide you through how they tackled any barriers within the workforce.

You will build a professional network, leave feeling inspired and ready to take a leap!

What you will gain:

  • Inspiration and confidence that will increase your aspirations
  • Learn techniques on how to tackle any problems or barriers within your career choice
  • Guidance on how you can incorporate techniques into your life, career and business choices

BOOK NOW

Related Posts

female leaders, group of women featured
03/03/2020

Why no wo/men? | Erica Wolfe-Murray

, ,
Galentine's Day, group of diverse, happy women
03/03/2020

How to celebrate International Women’s Day at work?

, ,
28/02/2020

05/03/20: Gather For Purpose: International Women’s Day Celebration | The Women’s Chapter

IWD Conference Northern Women of Colour featured
28/02/2020

07/03/20: Taking Action for Balance: Mastering Self, Health and Wealth | Northern Women of Colour

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X