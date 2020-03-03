10/03/20: Belonging at the table: International Women’s Day Special | Generation Success

Learn from some of the UK’s most successful female business leaders on 10th March. They are CEO and Managing Director of the biggest companies in their sector.

Combined they operate in over 100 countries and are part of business’s which have over 35,000 employees.

Our Speakers include:

Alison Kaye, Managing Director, STMA & Colour at CPI UK

Caroline Frankum, Global Chief Executive, Prifles Division at Kantar

Alexia Latortue, Managing Director for Corporate Strategy at European Bank of Restructuring and Development

Emma Kane, Chief Executive of Newgate Communications (UK) and Deputy CEO of SEC Newgate S.p.A

“A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.”

In celebration of International Women’s day, Generation Success is proud to present a panel of today’s top female business leaders to share their career stories. The theme of the talk is “belonging on the table”.

The event will involve inspiring talks from our female business leaders, how they managed to get to the successful position they are now and guide you through how they tackled any barriers within the workforce.

You will build a professional network, leave feeling inspired and ready to take a leap!

What you will gain:

Inspiration and confidence that will increase your aspirations