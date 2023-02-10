14/02/2023: Rising Star Awards: Tips and tricks for an outstanding awards entry with Vanessa Vallely OBE

Have you ever thought about entering our Rising Star awards?

Join Vanessa Vallely OBE as she walks you through the nomination process. During this session, Vanessa will cover why she believes awards are an important part of raising your profile, how to craft an impactful nomination, how to tell your story and above all what our judges are looking for when reading your nominations.

Vanessa will also cover our awards platform, awards timelines, our categories, a little about the process in terms of shortlisting, the public vote, and what happens for our winners!

There are so many amazing awards out there, so it’s only fair that we share a number of others that you may wish to consider nominating yourself for. You have nothing to lose, and who knows where it will lead!