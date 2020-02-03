29/02/2020: International Women’s Day Celebrations | UKWNET

Kindly treat this as our personal invite to be part of the fast growing women entrepreneurship community in the UK.

The UKWNET International Women’s Day celebrates the efforts and successes of all women in their roles as a parent, carers, workers in UK.

The objective of the day is to enhance the sisterhood within our community and celebrate everyone’s achievements as women.

This year, our theme is “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate For Change” and “Invest In Women, Invest in The Future”

Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day.

We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements.

Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world.

Let’s all be #EachforEqual.

Event details

Date and Time

Sat, 29 February 2020 11:00 – 17:00

Location