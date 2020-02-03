0
03/02/2020

21/03/2020: Women Owned: Women's Worth International Women's Day Celebration | Charisma Campaign

International Women's Day Events

Charisma Events IWD Event in London

Make a difference this International Women’s Day by joining Charisma Campaign at our annual International Women’s Month Celebration.

Charisma Campaign is an NGO sustainably empowering women and communities around the world.

Following on from our successful empowerment series last year that ended in Accra, Ghana in December 2019 we are back in London this March kick-starting our new series Women Owned : Women’s Worth.

Don’t miss out on an amazing day of celebrations and the opportunity to support our all female pop up brands exhibition. The day will consist of some exhilarating workshops and panel conversations where you will have the opportunity to hear from our empowering female boss and creatives panel on all things money and leveling up to snatch our worth!

The event is not restricted to women only, men can participate as well.

Every event we host is guaranteed inspiration

Ticket Includes: Panel & Networking opportunity, Goody bags, Buffet/Refreshments, Supporting a great cause.

Event details

Date & Time

Sat, March 21, 2020, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location

Stour Space, 7 Roach Road, London, E3 2PA

BOOK NOW

