29/11/2022: Women Winning in Business – Female Founders Growth Event

This event will provide small business owners and female founders the practical growth skills they need and the opportunity to network!

The City of London Corporation and the Small Business Research + Enterprise Centre are passionate about diversity and helping people from all backgrounds to start and grow their business.

With fewer women than men starting a business, we want to empower more women and support them in their business journey.

We have tailored this event for female entrepreneurs to learn some practical ideas about key topics including pitching, negotiation, promotion and funding for growth followed by networking in the evening with a keynote speaker.

We kick off at 13:30 with a series of short workshops and talks before the evening networking and drinks start at 18:00. You are welcome to join for the whole session or just for the networking in the evening.

We have a great line up of speakers who are all industry experts in their field who will be covering a range of topics including:

During the networking, we welcome Clara Probert from Madonna Capital as Key Note speaker

SBREC works with entrepreneurs and SME owners and employees to provide tools and information to help them start, grow and trade effectively. The event will take place at the Centre (which is based at the Guildhall), and staff will be available to talk more about the services offered.

You can attend the whole event or just the networking only. We also welcome allies of the female entrepreneur network.