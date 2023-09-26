WeAreTechWomen are proud to unveil our TechWomen100 Winners for 2023

WeAreTechWomen’s Network of the Year award has been awarded to Cajigo for their incredible mentoring programme to support women in tech and their work within schools. The Champion of the Year has been awarded to Shazia Hussain, Director, Enterprise Developer Group for her passion in driving the gender agenda for women in technology both internally and externally. The Men for Gender Balance award goes to Darren Griffin, Senior Manager, PwC who demonstrates unwavering dedication to the long-term growth of his coachees. His active support for inclusion events and Women in Tech initiatives underscores his commitment to diversity and equity, as both a mentor and an advocate for inclusion. The Global Achievement award has been awarded to a 17 year old student, Malaika Naseer, Co-Founder, Hirf-al-Nisa. Naseer has set up street schools in Pakistan to provide education to children in villages, empowering them with the belief that they too can become scholars. The company of the year award goes to DWP Digital for its efforts in promoting women in technology and its inclusive internal policies that provide support for women in both their personal lives and careers.

WeAreTechWomen also awarded their Editor’s Choice award to Vanessa Sanyauke, Founder & CEO, Girls Talk Corporation. Vanessa has worked tirelessly to raise the profile of black women in technology and female founders through her events and support programmes all over Europe. Vanessa has also just launched the Hill App which aims to support individuals with their career journeys.

The Lifetime achievement award which recognises outstanding support for women in tech has been awarded to Professor Sue Black OBE, Professor of Computer Science and Technology evangelist. Sue didn’t have a traditional start to her career. She left home and school at 16, married at 20 and had 3 children by the age of 23. A single parent at 25 she went to university, gained a degree in computing then a PhD in software engineering. Sue has spent the last two decades supporting women in tech through a number of campaigns and not for profit organisations. In 1998 she set up the UK’s first online network for women in computing BCSWomen and in 2012 she founded a social enterprise called #techmums to help disadvantaged mums learn tech skills in a fun and supportive environment. She also co-authored a book Saving Bletchley Park which documentented her successful campaign to save Bletchley Park, home of the World War II female coders. Sue is now a Professor at Durham University, and leads the pioneering TechUPWomen programme which retrains women from underserved communities into technology careers.

The winner of this year’s public vote is Bukola Popoola, Technical Business Analyst, PwC with just over 600 global votes.