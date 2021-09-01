0
01/09/2021
,

Calling all women aged 45 and over! Sign up to VisibileStart for free and start your career in the advertising industry

VirtualStart - Braided hair

It’s time to turn your creative flair into a career in the advertising industry with this FREE training course open to women over the age of 45 based in and around London.

Brixton Finishing School, The Uninvisibility Project and WPP have joined forces to create a free training programme designed to unleash the power of midlife women and to act as a gateway into the advertising industry.

VisibleStart is the first digital media training course designed for women with the industry’s most underrated qualification: life experience. They don’t care what you’ve done before, they only care what you want to do now.

The course starts in October and over eight weeks of online video tutorials and virtual events, they’ll introduce you to digital media, teach you the basics of marketing, media and agency roles and identify the transferable skills you have that the industry needs in abundance.

The course will build your confidence, build your network, create a community. The programme will launch in London and is open to women over the age of 45 from all backgrounds and all walks of life.

The course is flexible, because VirtualStart understand you have commitments, and accessible, because inclusivity matters. There are 20 ring fenced roles at WPP agencies in London exclusively for VisibleStart graduates, but everyone will have continued mentorship and guidance and receive updates on job opportunities at Brixton Finishing School partner companies as they come up after the course is over.

APPLY HERE

Watch the below video to find out more about the course

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

