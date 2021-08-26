0
26/08/2021
, ,

Celebrate Women’s Equality Day with WeAreTheCity

Women's Equality Day in United States. Female holiday, celebrated annually in August 26. Women right history month. Feminism concept. Poster, greeting card, banner and background. Vector illustration

Today (26 August) marks Women’s Equality Day in the US.

The day marks a turning point in the history of the struggle for equal treatment of women, and women’s rights.

On 26th August 1920 women in the USA celebrated as the country officially saw the nineteenth amendment to the constitution adopted, so that no woman would ever be denied the right to vote based on gender.

Over 100 years later, the 26th August is as an important date to recognise that, while much progress has been made, there are still many equality issues that need just as much attention as ever.

In the spirit of this historical milestone towards gender equality, and to honour the spirit of the day, WeAreTheCity have rounded up inspiring women pushing for equality, thought pieces and news from the day.

19TH AMENDMENT

The 19th amendment gave women the right to vote

WOMEN'S EQUALITY DAY

Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in 1971 and is proclaimed each year by the United States President.

NEWS & ARTICLES

inequality, man and woman standing on coins, gender pay gap featured

How to ensure gender equality across the corporate talent pool

Diverse group of stylish people standing together. Society or population, social diversity 1

Together we can make a difference: Striving for equality for women in business

Moving the needle on gender equality in the workplace

stylish woman working from home, style tips, flexible working

Your rights when requesting flexible working

The Employment Amendment Act and how it has changed maternity leave rights

DISCOVER MORE

INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN

DISCOVER MORE AMAZING WOMEN
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

