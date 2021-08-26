Celebrate Women’s Equality Day with WeAreTheCity

Today (26 August) marks Women’s Equality Day in the US.

The day marks a turning point in the history of the struggle for equal treatment of women, and women’s rights.

On 26th August 1920 women in the USA celebrated as the country officially saw the nineteenth amendment to the constitution adopted, so that no woman would ever be denied the right to vote based on gender.

Over 100 years later, the 26th August is as an important date to recognise that, while much progress has been made, there are still many equality issues that need just as much attention as ever.

In the spirit of this historical milestone towards gender equality, and to honour the spirit of the day, WeAreTheCity have rounded up inspiring women pushing for equality, thought pieces and news from the day.