BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
19/03/2024
, ,

Cheers to water | Sipping your way to wellness at home

Home > Health and Wellbeing > Articles - Health and Wellbeing > Cheers to water | Sipping your way to wellness at home

Let’s face it, when we’re working from home, it’s easy to forget to drink water. We get so caught up in our tasks, meetings, and deadlines that grabbing a glass of water slips our minds. Before we know it, hours have passed, and we haven’t had a sip.

It’s a common oversight, but staying hydrated is crucial for our health, energy, and focus. Making a simple habit of keeping a bottle at our desk can remind us to take those important hydration breaks.

Water is key to life. We all need it, but sometimes, we forget how important it is. For women, drinking enough water is extra special. It’s more than just staying hydrated. It’s about feeling good, inside and out.

Water helps every part of our body work better. It makes our skin look healthy. It helps our stomach digest food and it can even make us feel happier.

In this guide, we talk about simple ways to drink more water. We’ll share easy tips to make it a part of your day, every day. We also have fun ideas to make drinking water more interesting. Like adding fruit for taste or setting small goals and we’ll remind you to listen to your body. Sometimes, feeling tired or having a headache means you need water.

Why drink it?

Every cell in your body needs H20 to function. From boosting skin health to enhancing digestion, it is so important to your health and wellbeing. But there’s more. For women, hydration can ease menstrual cramps, improve mood and even reduce the risk of UTIs.

 

Simple sips, big shifts

Morning glow: Start your day with a glass of water. It wakes your body and kick-starts your metabolism.

Bottle buddy: Keep a bottle close by. Sipping throughout the day keeps hydration on track without effort.

Flavour twist: Add slices of cucumber or a splash of juice. It makes the sip trip delightful.

Listen to your body

Thirst isn’t the only sign you need water. Tired? Headachy? These could be hydration’s call. Listen and take care of your body.

Challenges? Cheers!

Hydration challenge: Mark a chart each time you finish a bottle. Aim for 8 a day. Reward yourself as you hit the mark.

Water date: Once a week, swap coffee dates with water dates. Great for health and gossip!

When you drink water, you’re taking care of yourself. Each sip is a step towards feeling great. So, let’s get started on this journey to better health with the simple act of drinking water.

For more insights, tips and inspiration for your health and wellbeing, don’t forget to explore our dedicated health and wellbeing section here.

Visa - WeAreTheCity - Pioneer 20 - nominations open
WeAreTech Festival 2024 advert

Upcoming Events

march, 2024

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

19/03/2024

Managing and living with endometriosis | Awareness, knowledge & action

18/03/2024

Together for awareness | Ovarian Month 2024

15/03/2024

Menopause & seasons | Weathering the changes

13/03/2024

Recommended Podcast: This Independent Life | Rebekah Lloyd