Recommended Read: Don’t Fix Women: The practical path to gender equality at work | Joy Burnford

Struggling to find ways to retain and reward women and meet your diversity targets? Wondering why your female-led diversity initiatives are not working?

Don’t Fix Women reveals how achieving gender balance at work isn’t about ‘fixing’ the women, it’s about changing the system. Packed with simple, practical recommendations, this book provides a route-map to improve gender equality in your organization, develop a truly diverse, modern leadership culture, and reap the rewards that this brings.

Be informed: Learn from over 100 senior business leaders and CEOs about what they are doing to accelerate progress towards gender equality.

Be ahead of the game: Access research data, new tools and frameworks for your leadership kitbag.

Be the change: Discover practical actions to help you make change happen in your organization today.

As a ‘curator of confidence’, and with over 70 articles published on Forbes.com, Joy Burnford has inspired thousands of women across the globe to find their confidence. But this is only one side of the equation. Her research makes it clear that making women more confident isn’t enough: we also need to change the organizations they work for to clear the path for true gender equality.