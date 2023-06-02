Four Day Working Week

Since Covid, many people have prioritised their personal family life over work. During this period, it gave us the opportunity to focus more on our lives which allowed us to figure out what works best for us. Many organisations have become more flexible with the working hours and some have dropped down to four days a work rather than the standard five days working week.



The idea behind a four-day workweek is to condense the standard 40-hour workweek into four days instead of five, without reducing employees’ pay. Proponents argue that a shorter workweek can lead to increased employee well-being, productivity, and work-life balance.

Several UK companies and organisations around the world have experimented with shorter workweeks. For example, in 2019, the Wellcome Trust, a major biomedical research charity, conducted a year-long trial offering its employees the opportunity to work four days a week while maintaining their full-time salaries. The trial aimed to assess the impact of reduced working hours on productivity and employee well-being.

Similarly, in August 2021, the Scottish government announced a £10 million fund to support trials of a four-day workweek in public sector organisations. The goal was to evaluate the feasibility and potential benefits of shorter workweeks in terms of employee well-being, productivity, and work-life balance.

Microsoft in Japan tested the four-day week and found that productivity increased by 40%.

Working a four-day week can have several benefits for both employees and employers. Here are some of the potential advantages: