Less than a week to go until nominations open – TechWomen100 Awards 2023

Just under a week to go until nominations open for the TechWomen100 Awards 2023!

The nominations process for our TechWomen100, Champions, Men for Gender Balance, Global Award for Achievement, Company of the Year and Network of the Year open on 06 June 2023. Nominations will take place online via the WeAreTechWomen website.

It is no secret that the technology industry lacks female representation at all levels. Women make up just 17 per cent of the industry. There are some fantastic awards for women working in tech, however, most of these focus on senior women.

Whilst we feel it is extremely necessary to highlight senior and influential women, we also believe the pipeline of female technologists need a platform to shine.

These awards focus solely on women working in tech, below director level (not running large teams or in charge of large P&L’s). Our hope is that, by highlighting the accolades of up-and-coming inspirational female tech talent, we can help to create a new generation of female role models for the industry and a pipeline of future leaders.

The 2023 awards are kindly powered by Barclays sponsored by Accenture, BAE Systems, Bank of America, Funding Circle, Morgan Stanley, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman and PwC.

Don’t miss the chance to nominate an amazing woman, champion, male ally, network or company!