01/06/2023
, ,

Less than a week to go until nominations open – TechWomen100 Awards 2023

TechWomen100 Awards

Just under a week to go until nominations open for the TechWomen100 Awards 2023!

The nominations process for our TechWomen100, Champions, Men for Gender Balance, Global Award for Achievement, Company of the Year and Network of the Year open on 06 June 2023. Nominations will take place online via the WeAreTechWomen website.

It is no secret that the technology industry lacks female representation at all levels. Women make up just 17 per cent of the industry. There are some fantastic awards for women working in tech, however, most of these focus on senior women.

Whilst we feel it is extremely necessary to highlight senior and influential women, we also believe the pipeline of female technologists need a platform to shine.

These awards focus solely on women working in tech, below director level (not running large teams or in charge of large P&L’s). Our hope is that, by highlighting the accolades of up-and-coming inspirational female tech talent, we can help to create a new generation of female role models for the industry and a pipeline of future leaders.

The 2023 awards are kindly powered by Barclays sponsored by Accenture, BAE Systems, Bank of America, Funding Circle, Morgan Stanley, Northern TrustOliver Wyman and PwC.

Don’t miss the chance to nominate an amazing woman, champion, male ally, network or company!

Find out more

The process

Nominations open online on 06 June via WeAreTechWomen. Nominations will close after a four-week period on 06 July.

A shortlist of 200 women from a range of technology disciplines will be chosen in August by an esteemed panel of judges. There will also be a shortlist of three Champions, Global Award of Achievement, Companies and Networks.

The shortlist will then be published and we will also open the TechWomen100 individual category for public votes of support.

Winners will be announced in September and celebrated at award’s ceremony in December. There will be 100 winners of the TechWomen100, a Champion of the Year, a Global Award of Achievement, a Company of the Year, a Network of the Year and new for 2023 Public Vote of Support.

Who should nominate?

  • Self-nominations are encouraged
  • Organisations looking to recognise their emerging talent pool
  • Organisation wishing to obtain recognition for their initiatives
  • Individuals who would like to recognise their efforts of their champions/role models
  • Individuals/colleagues/friends/clients/mentors/sponsors of the nominee
TechWomen100 2022 Event
Award’s timeline

 

Nominations open

06 June 2023

 Nominations close

06 July 2023

 Additional information deadline

13 July 2023

 Shortlist announced

30 August 2023

 Public vote opens

30 August 2023

 Voting closes

13 September 2023

 Winners announced

26 September 2023

 Winners’ celebration event

TBC November 2023

 

Watch last year’s celebration event

Find out more

