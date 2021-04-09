Happy Birthday WeAreTheCity! Celebrating 13 years of supporting women in the workplace

Today, we are celebrating 13 years of WeAreTheCity!

WeAreTheCity was founded in 2008 to help women progress and excel in their careers. Through our websites, events and social channels, we provide easy access to career related resources, networks, jobs and development opportunities.

Over the past 13 years, we have run over 95 events, including seven leadership and technology conferences for over 5,000 women. We established a network directory of over 350 women’s networks and promote the events of 1000’s of organisations through our website and social channels. In 2017, we expanded WeAreTechWomen to its own dedicated site and introduced other career resources, such as our SheTalksTech podcast and our suite of tech webinars. We ran over 100 Careers Club events with 3,000 guests, as well as hosting just over 70 Gender Networks meetings for the leaders of women’s networks in both the private and the public sector. We have contributed and generated research, such as the Art of Success with Reed Smith and four years of research in to Corporate Women’s networks, alongside EY. We also have a very exciting new piece of research coming this year.