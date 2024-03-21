BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

21/03/2024
One Tech World 2024 Speakers & Agenda announced

WeAreTechWomen announce the One Tech World Speakers and Agenda

As the anticipation builds for the global ‘One Tech World‘ virtual conference, we are thrilled to share that the line up of speakers and agenda has been unveiled!

Get ready to be inspired as we introduce you to the remarkable speakers who will grace our virtual stages. From visionary entrepreneurs to accomplished executives, our roster of speakers offers a diverse range of perspectives and invaluable insights.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors — Agentiv, Barclays, BAE Systems, Bank of America, DWP Digital and Northern Trust — we’re thrilled to offer this full-day extravaganza focused on all things tech, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion completely FREE of charge. This is your day, women in tech!

Speaker Spotlight

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE

Founder, STEMettes

Deborah O'Neill
Deborah O’Neill

Partner and Head of Digital, Europe, Oliver Wyman

Russ Shaw CBE
Russ Shaw CBE

Founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates

Jacqueline de Rojas CBE
Jacqueline de Rojas CBE

President of digital Leaders & Chair Institute of Coding

Flavilla Fongang
Flavilla Fongang

Founder of 3 Colours Rule, GTA Black Women In Tech & New: Black Rise

Vanessa Sanyauke
Vanessa Sanyauke

Founder of The Hill app, CEO of Girls Talk Corporation

Secure your complimentary ticket to this year’s remarkable One Tech World Global Virtual Conference!

Prepare for a day brimming with insights into industry innovation, career masterclasses, compelling narratives from extraordinary women in tech, and invaluable networking opportunities. And the best part? It’s both enjoyable and free—what more could you ask for?

With over 100 sessions to select from, ranging from keynotes to panels and interviews, along with numerous chat rooms to expand your global network, there’s something for everyone. For job seekers, our virtual exhibition centre awaits, offering a platform to connect with partners and explore available opportunities. 

Spread the word about this exceptional FREE day! Share on social media using #OneTechWorld, forward to your colleagues, send to your tech-savvy friends and networks, and extend the invitation to charities, students, or individuals returning to the tech sphere who could benefit from joining us for this incredible event.

We can’t wait to have you join us for One Tech World. Let’s make this day one to remember!

Sponsors

OTW Sponsor Montage
