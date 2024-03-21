One Tech World 2024 Speakers & Agenda announced

WeAreTechWomen announce the One Tech World Speakers and Agenda

As the anticipation builds for the global ‘One Tech World‘ virtual conference, we are thrilled to share that the line up of speakers and agenda has been unveiled!

Get ready to be inspired as we introduce you to the remarkable speakers who will grace our virtual stages. From visionary entrepreneurs to accomplished executives, our roster of speakers offers a diverse range of perspectives and invaluable insights.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors — Agentiv, Barclays, BAE Systems, Bank of America, DWP Digital and Northern Trust — we’re thrilled to offer this full-day extravaganza focused on all things tech, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion completely FREE of charge. This is your day, women in tech!