How are your team doing with their professional relationships?

In the midst of hybrid working, some of the same challenges remain. It is easy to never see some people if you happen to be in the office on different days.
However, a few months into hybrid working post lockdown, it is important to assess where your team is with relationships. So I’m going to look at three categories of relationship in turn to help you think about this systematically.
None of us works on a deserted island in isolation, we need positive professional relationships at work to get things done and improve performance for the company/firm that will also help individual career progression. This is often going to take more planning and intentional focus in a hybrid working world. However, once your team understand the importance and have a plan, it will be a lot easier.
