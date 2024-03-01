Inspirational Woman: Christine Giscombe | Founder of Born to Excel

Christine is a Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach and an award-winning Mentor.

With over 15 years of mentoring experience, Christine has helped many people of all ages transition from a negative place to a positive place, enabling them to face their challenges, address their fears and embrace and celebrate who they are!

Tell us a bit about yourself, your background and your current role.

I am the founder of Born to Excel® and the creator of the ‘Mother & Daughter Conversations®’ project. My vision is to Inspire, Equip and Empower females worldwide.

Born to Excel® provides tools for essential growth and personal development. I believe in equipping, empowering and motivating individuals which results in healthy lifestyle choices, increased confidence and positive mindset changes.

Being the creator of the mother & daughter project, I have the privilege of examining the intergenerational relationship that exists between the mother and daughter; and how this relationship impacts, influences or affects the way we show up in the world. The project also seeks to reconnect disconnected relationships using the powerful use of words.

I am a firm believer that everyone is born with a talent, gift or skill that can add value and make a difference in someone else life. The ‘Born to Excel®’, platform was created to use the gifts, talents and expertise that I possess to inspire, equip and empower others to lead an empowered life.

In my day job, I am the Director of Finance & Administration for a leading set of barristers’ chambers. I am responsible for the HR of chambers, the financial management of chambers and ensuring that the policies and procedures are all up to date.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I did not sit down exactly to plan my career all I knew as a young person was that I wanted to solve problems. I wanted to use my analytical brain coupled with my organisational skills to add value to an organisation or my business.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

I faced some unexpected challenges along the way. At the age of 17 years old, I became a teenage mother. It was not something that I prepared myself for, and it was life-changing, but I never let it become a hurdle or a hindrance in becoming the person I desired to be. I had to discover how to become independent, resilient and focused and not listen to the negative voice of not being able to accomplish my goals and aspirations.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I have two that spring to mind. The first one was at the age of 21 years old when I purchased my first property. The second one is going to University and graduating as a mature student.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Many factors play a part in achieving success. Succeeding in something is a mindset planting ground. The lessons that I have learned are, that if you do not prepare your mind for your future successes and your actions will not align well with your idea of success. The major factor for me was firmly believing in myself and removing self-doubt and negative thoughts. If it takes some time to achieve success, never give up halfway through, you will get there!

In life, we have to be courageous and do things we have never done before. To move forward in personal development and growth. Having people around me who could push or pull me to achieve my goals and hold me accountable for the things I said that I wanted to achieve. Choosing very carefully who I allowed to sit in the front row of my life and finally, setting my goals in writing each year has played a major factor in achieving my goals.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I am very passionate about mentoring and supporting and sharing my knowledge and experience with others. As I child I was always the one who would encourage others to do things they did not believe they could do. So, in becoming a mentor, as an adult it just seemed to be a natural transition.

I currently serve as a mentor for the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in the Caribbean, and I am also a mentor for the Santander Women in Business Mentoring programme. I do what I love, and I love what I do!

It may take another person to see the seeds of greatness that lie within you before you see it within yourself! Someone in my life saw something in me that I did not see. They encouraged me to step out and study the things that I wanted to become. I have now become the person that I needed when I was young.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

I would like to see equal opportunities for men and women in the workplace, and equal distribution of power and influence board rooms. I would also like to see equal access to education.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Every experience is a lesson that you learn about yourself and others. Take what you need and leave behind what you don’t need. Along the way, you will meet people who will encourage or discourage you, walk with the encouragers. Don’t worry you will be fine.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My next challenge will be a book project revealing insights into the Mother & Daughter relationship.

Read more from our inspirational women here.