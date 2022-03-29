Is it possible to create a sense of inclusion and belonging in the remote working world?

The abrupt switch to remote and hybrid working, necessitated by the global pandemic, was initially met with vigour by organisations in the City.

Galvanised around this common enemy, and the need to find ways to continue business during the crisis, organisations and teams adapted surprisingly well in finding ways of operating remotely. But once it became apparent that the world of work had changed indefinitely, leaders started to realise that this brave new world had far-reaching implications beyond the need for technology which facilitated virtual connectivity. Belonging, inclusion and wellbeing, which had been on most organisations’ radar prior to COVID-19, were suddenly given precedence with the additional challenge of how to frame and develop these paradigms in a virtual world.

It was a momentous episode in the history of the City, where organisations had been centred around physical office space since the first ‘office blocks’ appeared in the mid 17th Century on Leadenhall Street where the Lloyd’s building stands today. There was a concern about the implications for culture, but perhaps this could be an opportunity to reframe the fundamentals of organisations to meet the needs of today. Rather than rigid ‘organisations’, what if we start to think about workplaces as constantly evolving ‘communities’?

Let’s think about it from a town or country community perspective. We know that there are many divisions and differences that exist in populations who share the same territory. In addition, there is competition for resources and power. These populations come together when they want to promote the needs of or defend the territory. We saw this when businesses, aligned around the shared purpose of keeping the business going in the face of crisis, made unprecedented progress in innovating and adapting in response. The difference was that on an individual level, people knew that it was in their interest and that of the wider organisation. Each individual felt a sense of meaning and collaborated around a shared purpose.