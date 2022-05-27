New government taskforce launched to support female entrepreneurs

Currently only one in three UK entrepreneurs is a woman – a gender gap equivalent to 1.1 million missing businesses, and male-led SMEs are five times more likely to scale up to £1 million turnover than female-led SMEs.

Members of the taskforce, launched by Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss and chaired by, Anne Boden, CEO and founder, Starling Bank, will use their combined expertise and connections to work collaboratively with organisations across the UK to support the Government’s overall target of increasing the number of female entrepreneurs by half by 2030 (equivalent to nearly 600,000 female entrepreneurs) with a particular focus on driving change in the area of growth capital.

The taskforce will build on the work of the Rose Review, which found that breaking down the barriers for women entrepreneurs could boost the economy by £250bn. While there is encouraging evidence of a pipeline of innovative woman-led start-ups, more help is needed in supporting women in high-growth business.

Taskforce members include June Angelides MBE, Investment Manager, Samos & CEO and Founder, Mums in Tech; Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO and Co-Founder, Darktrace; Sam Smith, Founder and CEO, finnCAP Group Plc; Emma Sinclair MBE, Co-Founder and CEO, EnterpriseAlumni; and Deepali Nangia, Partner, Speedinvest and Co-Founder, Alma Angerls.