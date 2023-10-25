Nicky Bentham | Founder and Producer, Neon Films

Nicky Bentham has twenty years’ experience in the screen industries, having studied film production in her native Australia she then worked in independent production before eventually developing her own projects and establishing Neon Films in London. The company develops and produces untold equity, diversity and inclusion stories from the margins, bringing them into the mainstream spotlight for international audiences.

Nicky is about to start shooting theatre director Nadia Fall’s debut feature, BRIDES, about radicalised teens in the UK. Soon to be released is THE AFTER, a short film by activist and photographer Misan Harriman starring David Oyelowo. The film has qualified for both Oscars and BAFTAs and will be released worldwide on Netflix on 25th October. November 2023 will see the release of LOCKED IN a thriller Nicky produced alongside Gaumont and Netflix. Neon’s recent film, THE DUKE, directed by Roger Michell, starring Academy Award winners Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, was one of the highest grossing independent films at the box office in 2022, following its premiere at Venice and Telluride film festivals.

Nicky’s other feature producing credits include the multi-award winning sci-fi MOON, the music documentary WHO KILLED THE KLF?, THE SILENT STORM starring Damian Lewis and Andrew Riseborough, the children’s film YOU CAN TUTU acquired by Netflix, and the BAFTA nominated documentary TAKING LIBERTIES.

Nicky is an active member of BAFTA and Women in Film & Television, is the co-chair of Pact’s Film Producers’ Group and a Pact council member as well as one of the founders of the campaigning organisation, Raising Films.

For more information visit:

neon-films.co.uk | raisingfilms.com | X | Instagram | LinkedIn