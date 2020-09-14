0
14/09/2020
Nominations are now closed for WeAreTechWomen’s 2020 TechWomen100 Awards

Nominations are now closed for WeAreTechWomen’s 2020 TechWomen100 Awards.

A shortlist of 200 women will now be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges and will be published in October.

The shortlist will then be open to a public vote. Judging for the final 100 winners will take place with independent judges across November. The TechWomen100 Award winners will be announced on 16 November and all winners, sponsors and supporters will be invited to attend a virtual award’s ceremony to celebrate on 08 December 2020.

For the TechWomen100 awards, we are leveraging the extensive experience and industry knowledge of 14 amazing judges. Each judge has been carefully selected for their expertise in a particular field or their breadth of knowledge across the tech landscape.

On behalf of WeAreTechWomen, our sponsors and nominees, we would like to sincerely thank all of our judges for their dedication to the female pipeline and for donating their valuable time to judge the TechWomen100 awards in 2020.

Meet our judges here

The TechWomen100 awards are the first of their kind to focus solely on the female tech talent pipeline and recognise the impact of champions, companies and networks that are leading the way.

The 2020 awards are kindly powered by BAE Systems and sponsored by Accenture, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Oliver Wyman and OpenFin.

Remaining timeline

  • Shortlist announced & public vote opens – 26 October 2020
  • Voting closes – 13 November 2020
  • Winners announced – 16 November 2020
  • Winner’s celebration event – 08 December 2020

*There is no public vote of support for the Champion, Global Award for Achievement, Network and Company categories

If you have any additional questions about the awards, please contact [email protected]. For further details about the awards, please click here.

Powered by

Sponsored by

