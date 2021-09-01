Our top inspirational interviews for August

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from August.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for August below:

Inspirational Woman: Meera Sharma | British Indian writer, media personality and founder, The School of Sass

Meera Sharma is a British Indian writer and media personality who came to the limelight on ITV’s Take Me Out. Sharma is the founder of motivational platform The School of Sass and host of motivational talk show, The Sass Life airing Mondays at 11am (PST)/ 19:00 (UK) on Rukus Avenue Radio x DASH Radio.

Read Meera’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Deborah Williams | Founder, The Women’s Association I’m 29 years old, a mum and a wife. I recently completed 2 masters, one is a Master’s in Business Administration and the other an MA in Gender & Women’s Studies. I discovered a burdening passion to help advance the conversation of gender equality in 2014 during my first degree. This passion was unlike anything I’d experienced before, it was one that I couldn’t overlook.

Read Deborah’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Camilla Macoun | Founder, The Bear Can Read Camilla Macoun is a mother of three and Founder of The Bear Can Read, a subscription service for families with children aged 2-7. Camilla has 16 years’ experience with educational publishing, with in particular expertise in children’s reading and phonics. During her career Camilla has worked at Ladybird, Penguin Random House, Pearson and Oxford University Press.

Read Camilla’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Cheney Hamilton | CEO, Find Your Flex Cheney Hamilton is the CEO & Founder of the FindYourFlex network, she is a noted Thought Leader on the Future Of Work and a member of the 50:50 Parliamentary Group. Cheney advocates on the need for careers with #FlexAppeal and encourages the use of output based job descriptions to ensure all bias is removed and a purely inclusive engagement exists for candidates, increasing applicant diversity.

Read Cheney’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: JB Rose | Singer, Songwriter, Vocal Tutor & Youth Charity Facilitator JB Rose is an accomplished soul diva, songwriter, vocal tutor, drama coach, youth charity facilitator, playwright, theatre producer/director, and more recently singing vegan mum with her own YouTube channel. With a personal, authentic approach to everything she does, it’s no surprise that JB gives back to lift others up in other areas of work, as a vocal tutor at three charities Heart n Soul, Second Wave and Clean Break, a career that has clearly inspired her songwriting with her hit soulful, solo singles ‘Back To Love’ and ‘Gold’.

Read JB’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Ann Hiatt | Leadership Strategist Ann Hiatt is a leadership strategist who’s ex-Silicon Valley, with 15 years of experience as the Executive Business Partner for Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon, and Eric Schmidt, CEO/Executive Chairman of Google. She is committed to helping high performing CEOs obtain their ultimate dreams through strategic decision making and choses to only take 5 consulting clients at a time to ensure her ability for deep impact and availability.

Read Ann’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Egbe Manton | Corporate Lawyer & Founder, Manton Legal Egbe Manton is a corporate lawyer and the founder of Manton Legal. She set up her business in the middle of the first national lockdown as organisations struggled to find clear and affordable guidance. Manton Legal helped 200 clients in its first year and is also helping unemployed young graduates who are seeking a career in law.



Read Egbe’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Siobhan McGrath | Executive Principal, Southbank International School Siobhan joined Southbank in September 2013. She was born in New Zealand to Irish and English parents and is a passionate reader. She regularly lectures on teacher training and educational leadership courses at university and runs in-service insets for schools. Siobhan holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and History (University of Canterbury), a Diploma of Teaching (Christchurch College of Education) and a Master’s in Educational Leadership (University of Buckingham).

Read Siobhan’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Laura Warnier | Chief Growth Officer, GoStudent Laura Warnier is Chief Growth Officer at the online tutoring platform, GoStudent. Laura joined GoStudent in 2018 to develop the commercial strategy. She built from scratch a scalable customer acquisition machine and grew the marketing and sales teams from 0 to +250 employees. In 2020, Laura launched GoStudent’s international expansion strategy, launching the company in more than 15 markets to date.

Read Laura’s full interview here.

Inspirational Woman: Gill Marples | Head of IntegraLife International Limited, Isle of Man From an early age my burning ambition had been to work as a Beauty Therapist and following my A levels I took a two-year Higher National Diploma in the subject. After leaving college, I found the reality of working in the beauty industry did not live up to the picture I had painted in mind. Therefore, I drifted into a career in financial services and took on an administration role for a UK based insurance company.

Read Gill’s full interview here.