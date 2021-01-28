Our top inspirational interviews for January

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from January.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for January below:

Inspirational Woman: Anna Saccone Joly | YouTuber

Anna Saccone Joly is part of UK’s most influential family who this year celebrated ten years of online success.

Together with husband Jonathon, the Saccone Joly’s have over 6.8 million combined social media followers and were listed as Sunday Times’ most influential family in 2019.

HeForShe: Han-Son Lee | Founder, DaddiLife

Hello! I’m Han-Son, founder of DaddiLife – a platform for modern day dads and a community of over 150,000 dads.

Alongside DaddiLife I also consult for a range of FMCG brands and have previously worked across a range of marketing roles from brand through to digital and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Inspirational Woman: Yana Barinova | Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Operational Officer, Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC)

Yana Barinova is currently Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operational Officer of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC), where she has been for the past four years.

Inspirational Woman: Abiola Bello | Author & Publishing Entrepreneur

Abiola Bello was born and raised in London. She first began writing the Emily Knight saga shortly afterwards (only 12 years old!) with the intention of filling the gaping hole in children’s fiction for an inspirational, strong, black female, young protagonist.

Inspirational Woman: Ruth Marsden | Founder, Bettercup

Hello! I’m Ruth, I live in Brighton with my husband and two small children.

We left the bright lights of London after 8 happy years, 4 years ago to soak up the -sometimes sunny- seaside life in Brighton. I founded Bettercup in August 2019.

Inspirational Woman: Rachel Peru | Body Confidence Activist, Model & Host, Out of the Bubble Podcast

I’m a Silver haired curve model represented by Bridge Models in London. I’m a body confidence activist, influencer and host of the Out of the Bubble podcast with a growing reach across social media platforms of over 18k followers.

Inspirational Woman: Nadine Campbell | Founder, Digital Helpdesk & Ace Entrepreneurs

Nadine Campbell is an entrepreneur, marketing expert and diversity champion.

She runs her own marketing consultancy Digital Helpdesk and set up Ace Entrepreneurs, the organisation championing diverse entrepreneurs and women in business.

Inspirational Woman: Dr Adanna Steinacker | Doctor and Founder & CEO, Medics Abroad

I am a medical doctor by profession and an entrepreneur by passion.

I set up the company Medics Abroad which took healthcare professionals to carry out work experience in Africa, but when Covid came along we weren’t able travel so I transitioned into full time entrepreneurship.

HeForShe: Paul Evans | CEO, Leadership Through Sport and Business

I am the CEO of a social mobility charity called Leadership Through Sport & Business (LTSB).

We connect young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to meaningful careers with major firms.

Inspirational Woman: Anna Khanna | Founder, Socialista Media

Anna Khanna, 36 is the Director of social media management business Socialista Media.

Over the last few years, the business has gone from strength to strength. With 100 client’s and a tribe of staff working for her, Anna is the ultimate social media guru.

