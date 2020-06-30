Our top inspirational interviews for June

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from June.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for June below:

Inspirational Woman: Louise Pentland | YouTuber & best-selling author

Louise Pentland is one of the stand-out stars and original content creators – she started her blog in 2010 which then led onto her successful YouTube channel, Louise Pentland formerly named Sprinkle of Glitter, where her content is related to motherhood, parenting a lifestyle and has earned her a following of over 2.4 million.

Read Louise’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Natalie Ann Jamieson | Actress, Emmerdale

Natalie is originally from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and trained at Rose Buford College of Theatre & Performance, graduating in 2011.

Prior to this she attended the Live Youth Theatre in Newcastle (where she met her Emmerdale onscreen ‘mam’ Laura Norton). Coming from a working class family and area, Natalie credits the youth theatre for keeping her on the right track and giving her the opportunity to pursue a future acting career. Before Emmerdale Natalie also appeared in ‘I, Daniel Blake’, ‘Vera’ and ‘Doctors’.

Read Natalie’s full interview here

HeForShe: Philip Baldwin | Human Rights Activist

Philip Baldwin is a human rights activist.

He was diagnosed with HIV in 2010, at the age of 24. Philip is healthy, happy and successful. Christianity is an important part of his life. He attends St John’s in Waterloo and is a Church of England altar servant. For many years Philip defined himself as an atheist or an agnostic. He began to reappraise the role Christianity could have in his life at the end of 2013. There are four main strands to Philip’s activism: HIV awareness; Hep C; youth homelessness; and faith for LGBT people.

Read Philip’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Juliet White | Co-founder, delilah

I am the middle sister to two brothers; my mother was half Indian and half Persian and my Father is a Yorkshire man – I had wonderful parents who gave me a balanced up-bringing.

Both my brothers were very academic at school, while I was arty, sporty and had a consuming love for animals. To be honest the school academic environment didn’t suit me well, I think it was fair to say I was a bit of a non-conformist. Coincidently, my first job out of college was with Mary Quant Cosmetics, based in London; if you had told me then that many years later I would start my own make-up brand, I would never have believed it.

Read Juliet’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Angie Moxham | Founder, The Fourth Angel

Angie is one of the best known female PR gurus in the industry. An English Lit grad of St. John’s College, Oxford, she started her career in radio as a commercials producer before moving into news and features presentation.

She has worked with everyone from Microsoft, Coca Cola, WRAP and Sainsbury’s, to United Biscuits, Superdrug, Starbucks and Disney to name a few.

Read Angie’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Colleen Berube | Chief Information Officer, Zendesk

As Zendesk’s chief information officer, I am reshaping Zendesk’s benchmark for modern IT at scale and a customer-centric workforce.

I’m passionate about the role of both customer and employee experience in the digital age.

I have more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries and in an ever-changing technology landscape, helping companies to put their customers at the centre whilst creating work environments focused on collaboration and open communication.

Read Colleen’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Dr Siobhan Martin | Executive Director HR (UK), Mercer Ltd (UK)

Siobhan is a Partner and Board member of Mercer Ltd (UK), a global professional services firm, leading their HR function across the UK.

She previously worked at Ernst & Young and KPMG, leading complex global change projects for clients and has been based in London and Edinburgh since 2005. Siobhan took her PhD in Forensic Psychology from Monash University where she is also a Fellow, and is now Chair of the UK branch of their Global Leaders Network.

Read Siobhan’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: CC Clarke | Beauty blogger, music artist & digital influencer

CC Clarke is one of the UK’s leading online disruptors – changing the way people receive, perceive and engage with online content.

CC is one of the worlds most in demand fashion and beauty gurus within the digital arena. Her stats show that not only is she hugely in-demand but her on-going rise is epically escalating to jaw dropping heights.

Read CC’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Margaret Casely-Hayford CBE | Chancellor, Coventry University

Margaret Casely-Hayford studied Law at Somerville College, Oxford University, and was called to the Bar in 1983.

She joined Denton Hall Law Firm (now SNR Denton) four years later to specialise in planning law.

She spent 20 years at the firm and in 1998 was made partner – becoming the first black woman to hold the role at any City law firm. For nine years until July 2014 she was Director of Legal Services for the John Lewis Partnership.

Read Margaret’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Poppy Jaman | CEO and co-founder of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England

Poppy is the CEO and one of the co-founders of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England.

MHFA is a Community Interest Company (CIC). This World Mental Health Day it is leading on the goal of increasing the number of Mental Health First Aiders, by providing participants with the skills and confidence to recognise the signs and symptoms of common mental health issues and effectively guide a person towards the right support. Across the world, in 24 countries, 1 million people have been trained in Mental Health First Aid skills. Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England has trained over 140,000 of these people and its mission is to train 1 in 10 of the population.

Read Poppy’s full interview here

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.