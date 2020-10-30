Our top inspirational interviews for October

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from October.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for October below:

Inspirational Woman: Jo Darling | Natural Health Practitioner & Co-Founder, Menopoised

I’m an Acupuncturist, specialising in women’s health. I mostly help women with their hormones, from period issues, fertility and menopause to cancer support and helping them through their treatment and beyond.

I haven’t always been an Acupuncturist. I came to natural health via a degree in Economics, a money broking job in the city, marketing television channels and running a regional radio station!

Inspirational Woman: Amy McKeown | Award-winning health, mental health & wellbeing consultant

Amy McKeown is an award-winning health, mental health and wellbeing consultant.

She coaches organisations of all sizes to build strategies with are both innovative and measurable, whilst providing unique expertise in implementing said strategies. Amy is also a respected thought-leader within her field, sharing her advice regularly on LinkedIn and at speaker events such as Mad World.

HeForShe: Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones MBE | Founder, The Black Farmer

I was born in Jamaica before moving to inner city Birmingham with my parents in the 50s. I’ve been a chef, I’ve worked in TV production, I’ve had my own food and drink marketing business but in 2000 I realised my dream and bought a farm in Devon. This inspired me to develop and launch my own food brand, the now very successful The Black Farmer brand of gluten free foods.

Inspirational Woman: Cat Wildman | Co-CEO & Founder, The GEC

I graduated with a degree in biomedical and physiological sciences and went straight into Technology.

When I was tasked with migrating the website of a national newspaper in 2006, I got a learn-on-the-job crash-course in all things digital, and found my home. I went from portfolio management to product management, becoming director of product and finally looking after delivery and product for a global agency.

Inspirational Woman: Antoinette Daniel | Founder, Just Helpers

Antoinette Daniel is a Black British, former PE teacher turned business owner with an established record of mentoring others to their full potential. Seeking justice and providing equity lie at the heart of all she does.

For 12 years she was immersed in various local and international organisations that campained against human trafficking, such as ‘Stop the Traffik’, IJM (‘International Justice Mission’) and ‘Croydon Community Against Trafficking’.

Inspirational Woman: Liz Stone | Founder & CEO, OK COOL & Co-Founder, OK Mentor

I am currently the Founder and CEO of a Creative Agency in Shoreditch, London called OK COOL.

I am also the Co-founder of Ok Mentor, a free mentoring program for young females looking to break into creative industries. I have a design background where I studied and worked in fashion, art direction, photography and creative direction.

Inspirational Woman: Boryana Tuzharova | Co-Founder & CEO, International Women Connected

At a time when coming together is more important than ever, we talk to Boryana Tuzharova, co-Founder of International Women Connected, which has over 50K members worldwide.

IWC is a digital and real-life Business Relationship Platform that brings together women of all nationalities, business and educational backgrounds, cultures and experience.

Inspirational Woman: Harry Mansfield | Mental Health Advocate & Founder, The Awareness Key

I am a Mental Health advocate and Mental Wellness Coach. I believe everyone deserves good mental health and I am offering a unique preventative model to help my clients remain mentally strong for life.

My social enterprise, The Awareness Key, trains people, from kids to corporates, to help prevent mental health issues and never has this been so important as now due to the pandemic.

Inspirational Woman: Dhruti Shah | Award-Winning Journalist

Dhruti Shah is an award-winning journalist with experience in fields as diverse as business, user generated content, development, news, natural history and history and science.

She has been working on coronavirus pandemic storytelling following a recent stint in Washington DC as a specialist social writer for the BBC. She was selected as Ochberg Fellow at the Dart Centre for Trauma Journalism at Columbia University, New York and a Rotary International Peace Fellow at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand.

Inspirational Woman: Poppy Jaman | CEO and co-founder of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England

Poppy is the CEO and one of the co-founders of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England.

MHFA is a Community Interest Company (CIC). This World Mental Health Day it is leading on the goal of increasing the number of Mental Health First Aiders, by providing participants with the skills and confidence to recognise the signs and symptoms of common mental health issues and effectively guide a person towards the right support.

Inspirational Woman: Beth Blood | Founder & CEO, On the Edge Conservation

Beth Blood is an environmentalist, advocate for better understanding of biodiversity and, a champion for wildlife conservation.

She moved to the UK in 2011, where she obtained a Masters degree in International Strategy and Diplomacy from the London School of Economics. In addition to her leadership role at On the Edge Conservation, she is an Honorary Conservation Fellow of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and a Trustee of the UK Human Rights Watch Charitable Trust.

