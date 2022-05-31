Recommended Podcast: menopause: unmuted

menopause: unmuted is a podcast series exploring first-hand experiences of this life stage.

Honest, hopeful and life affirming, the podcast features women talking candidly about their menopause, and its impact on relationships, friends, family, and work. For some women menopause can be tough, and for others it’s a time of liberation. Each episode shares deeply personal accounts of the different emotional and physical symptoms experienced. Often funny, always forthright, these women offer us inspiration and insight. Leading women’s health expert Dr. Mary Jane Minkin hosts the podcast. Listening in, she provides an expert perspective, busting myths and offering evidence-based advice. menopause: unmuted is designed to raise awareness, encourage communication, and share information. It is not designed to provide medical advice or promote or recommend any treatment option. Podcast powered by Pfizer.