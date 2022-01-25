0
25/01/2022

Recommended Read: Not Your Starving Artist | Vicki Lau

Not Your Starving Artist | Vicki LauIt’s time to shatter the taboo of making money in the arts.

Were you ever told that it’s stupid to become an artist because “you’ll starve?” Perhaps you’ve been brought up to believe that all creative endeavors are lost causes when it comes to making a lucrative career out of them.

As a not starving artist with 10 years of experience in the unconventional craft of visual effects (VFX), Vicki Lau made her way from conservative Singapore to working as a profitable artist on numerous Hollywood blockbuster titles such as The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy,” and Aquaman, among other notable credits, successfully shattering the stereotype of the “starving artist” (along with other taboos to boot).

This book will help you:

  • Leverage your industry to get ahead (and get paid) as an artist
  • Implement personal financial management strategies
  • Maximize your earning potential in all ways possible
  • Keep the money coming to you throughout your journey
  • Master the true reality of an artist’s life

If you are tired of being broke, ashamed of being condemned as a “starving artist,” and want to elevate your financial game, Not Your Starving Artist is your asset.

Money will never be your dirty word as an artist ever again.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

