Recommended Read: Working Meaningfully: Your fast-track guide to a career that lights you up | Katie Redfern

Katie Redfern, career coach and founder of Meaningful Recruitment is delighted to publish her eBook ‘Working Meaningfully – Your fast-track guide to a career that lights you up.’

This eBook aims to bring Katie’s much sought after career coaching to a new audience, making her expert career guidance more affordable and accessible than ever before.

Well known for boosting client’s confidence by providing them with the right tools and resources, Katie is sharing her top tips and career advice in this eBook format which is aimed towards those seeking career clarity and a deeper meaning to their work life. The reader is guided along a journey of self-exploration through key information and exercises that Katie shares when she career coaches her clients. Proven tips and advice for how to transform and adapt to a more meaningful work life are shared throughout this eBook so that each reader can work out what is meaningful to them and create action and momentum needed to propel them in the right direction.

Since starting her business in 2016, Katie has supported thousands of one to one clients along a journey of transformation in their careers and during Covid-19 she realised there was a huge need to help more people who were stuck in a rut hence the creation of this eBook. She believes everyone deserves to be happy in their work life and hopes this eBook will help spur readers on who are looking for a new spring in their career step.