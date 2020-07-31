Rising Star Award’s Ceremony 2020: In Words

WeAreTheCity celebrated the winners of the 2020 Rising Star Awards last night (Thursday 30th July) via a virtual award’s ceremony.



Given the circumstances, the team at WeAreTheCity had to do things a little differently with the Rising Star Awards this year. The event was attended by winners, judges, sponsors and special guests and our winners had the opportunity to network with each other in our interactive breakout rooms. Each winner received a goodie box with their award, complete with champagne, chocolates, books and other treats.

The virtual award’s ceremony was hosted by Julia Streets, CEO, Streets Consulting. Throughout the evening, guests were entertained by comedian and actress, Sally Phillips; singer-songwriter, Antigoni and Southend Vox Choir.

Speaking about the awards, Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity, said, “I am so proud that for the sixth year running WeAreTheCity has been able to shine a light on the achievements of so many remarkable women, organisations and male champions across the UK.”

“This year has been an extraordinarily challenging year.”

“We have all experienced unprecedented change both in terms of our personal and professional lives – yet still, we remain standing.”

“Ready to face the world and its new normal, ready to continue to learn and grow, and ready to help each other to adapt in whatever way is needed.”

“It is that trait of tenacity, achievement, resilience and passion to help others that helped our judges to identify this year’s Rising Star winners.” “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate every single one of our outstanding role models once again.” In May, WeAreTheCity announced the winners of our 2020 Rising Star Awards.

The list of winners showcases remarkable women within the UK from across 20 categories representing different industries and professions. Those highlighted include Joanna Monck, a Stonewall Schools Role Model and National Diversity Mentor, who works voluntarily as a hate crime ambassador for Sussex Police; Anuradha Damale, UK Director of Women of Color Advancing Peace and Security, an organisation set up to advance the leadership and professional development of women in colour in the fields of international peace; Catherine Cobb, who lost her left leg to bone cancer when she was seven, but realised her dream of becoming an engineer; and Dr Larisa Corda, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and is ITV This Morning’s and Channel Mum’s Fertility Expert.

The Rising Star Awards were entered by over 1,000 individuals and were judged by a panel of 45 independent judges. Over 35,000 public votes of support were received for the 200 shortlisted nominees from 115 countries.

The 2020 awards are headline sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada. Category sponsors include an array of leading FTSE 100 companies and industry leaders: 3M, Accenture, Barclays, Bloomberg, British Army, Cancer Research UK, C&C Search, Citi, CMI, Elysian Search Consulting, Goldman Sachs, GSK, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Lloyd’s, Mott MacDonald, Northern Trust, Oliver Wyman, Oxford Said Business School, Reed Smith and Sage.

The winners of each category for the Rising Star Awards can be found in alphabetical order below. Full details of each winner can be found here.

All Other Industries

Carina White – Tongue Tied Media

Lisa Marr – Barclays

Louise Littlefair – GSK

Millie Gooch – Sober Girl Society

Virginia Stuart-Taylor – UK Civil Service

Banking & Capital Markets

Aisha Lewis – Nationwide Building Society

Camilla Allnatt – MUFG

Fariha Alauddin – Barclays

Gabi Burnside – Ulster Bank

Natalie Ojevah – Barclays

Charity & Not-For-Profits

Fareeha Usman – Being Woman

Lucienne Edge – The Royal British Legion

Monica Stancu – Royal Academy of Engineering

Sasha Buonasorte – Shelter

Sharan Jaswal – Sharan Jaswal

Defence

Anuradha Damale – UKSEDS/Women of Color Advancing Peace and Security in the UK/VERTIC/British Pugwash

Fatima Zaman – Kofi Annan Foundation

Krystina Pearson-Rampeearee – BAE Systems

Pamela McNeill – HM Forces

Vinita Meissner – IMI Truflo Marine

Digital

Charlotte Wibberley – VIP VA

Cheryl Laidlaw – Website in a Day

Kate Samuelson – CHEAPSKATE London

Patricia Keating – Tech Manchester

Radhika Patel – Capco

Diversity

Catherine Cobb – Amey

Emma Horsfall – Barclays

Giulia Olayemi – Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry

Hannah McNamara – Citi

Joanne Monck – Evergreen

EA & PA

Catherine Diment – Alcumus

Esther Dawson – Ridgeview Wine Estate

Julie Burns – Glasgow Caledonian University

Kelly McAulay – William Grant & Sons Limited

Laura Blower-Harris – Accenture

Education & Academia

Alisha Airey – University of the West of England (UWE Bristol)

Denise Chippindale – General Assembly

Eno Maycock – Coventry University

Rachael Ainsworth – University of Manchester

Sarah Mullin – Priory School

Energy & Utilities

Alero Abe – Shell

Carolina Escudero – Vattenfall

Hasmeen Deol – Capital Dynamics

Laure Vernier – Bloomberg

Susan Robson – National Grid

Entrepreneurs & Startups

Amber Cowburn – Working Well (SW) Ltd.

Bryony Farmer – Precious Stars

Caroline Andrew – Caroline Andrew London

Jacynth Bassett – the-Bias-Cut.com

Taslima Khan – Taslima K

Healthcare

Ayomide Ayorinde – Imperial College London

Khadija Owusu – St George’s, University of London

Larisa Corda – NHS

Mansata Kurang – VR Revival/Royal Holloway University of London

Olamide Dada – Melanin Medics

HR & Recruitment

Catherine Coltart – Northern Trust

Gurdeep Sira – London Fire Brigade

Leah Bracha – RBS

Louise Deverell-Smith – The Daisy Chain

Maya Welford – Barclays

Insurance

Angie Wang – PwC

Laureen Ramsay – Marsh

Louise van der Valk – Louise van der Valk

Luise Kindsvater – Euler Hermes

Pelumi Ojo – Aon

Investment Management

Alexandra Jorden – Octopus Investments

Georgie Hazell – Augmentum Fintech

Marina Gordon – J.P. Morgan

Paris Jordan – Sanlam Investments

Salena Lee – Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets

Law (The Lynne Freeman Award)

Aïssata N’Diaye – Morgan Stanley

Becca Naylor – Reed Smith

Chloe Weir – Barclays

Eman Hassan – Moore Blatch LLP

Katie Cotton – Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP

Logistics & Transport

Evlynne Smith – IBM

Patrice Gordon-Mantey – Virgin Atlantic

Saskia Demeyere – Transport for London

Susan Keir – British Army

Vivien Yip – Transport for London

Professional Services

Emma Bennett – PwC

Jessica Garbett – PwC

Karina Klimaszewski – Aon

Kiren Bhardwa – Capgemini

Kirsty McKnight – Oliver Wyman

Property, Construction & FM

Amie McCabe – AHR Architects

Elisabeth Pywell – CBRE

Harriet Glen – Crossrail

Lucy Maddin-Uden – Keltbray Group

Simona Stanynaite – Transport for London

Science & Engineering

Amber O’Connor – Siemens Aeroderivative Gas Turbines

Chrisma Jain – Transport for London

Hannah Ratcliffe – Jacobs

Katie Burnell – Amey

Rebecca Cocklin – BP

Technology

Arteesha Bosamia – Dentsu Aegis Network

Caryn Tan – Accenture

Daphne Coates – IBM

Ivana Skerlikova – Atos

Katie Shannon – Accenture

Champions

Alexandra Knight – Amey

Ana Perez – Oracle

Carol Ann Whitehead – The Zebra Partnership

Claire Curran – Linaker

Lindsay Law – NatWest

Company

M&G plc

Men for Gender Balance

Christian Edelmann – Oliver Wyman

Danny Pallett – Dark Horses/ Badass.gal

Gareth Morris – HSBC

Philip Baldwin – Gay Times Columnist/ Trustee Ozanne Foundation

Steve Collinson – Zurich Insurance

Editor’s Choice

Bea Jackson – Royal Marine Cadets

Jim Bichard – PwC

Joy Foster – TechPixies

Oliver Holmes – Accenture

Sam Cooper-Gray – HSBC

