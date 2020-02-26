Slough revealed as the best town for jobs

Slough has once again been revealed the best town for jobs, according to a recent Glassdoor report.

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, today announces the results of its latest jobs report which identifies the 25 Best UK Towns & Cities to Work In 2020.

Slough retains the top spot for the third time, thanks in part to the number of job openings and its above average wages. Cambridge, Gloucester, Guildford and Reading make up the UK’s ‘Top 5’.

This is the fourth time Glassdoor has run this report in the UK and it is compiled by ranking UK towns and cities with the highest Glassdoor score (out of 5), determined by weighting three factors equally: how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity), cost of living (salary vs home value), and how satisfied employees are (job satisfaction).

The top five cities remain the same as in 2018, when Glassdoor last published the report, moving around positions in 2020. Cambridge and Guildford both move up one place, with Gloucester and Reading each dropping a place.

The North West has the largest coverage in the report, with five cities in the Top 25 including Manchester, Preston and Bolton. Just one Scottish city makes the list – Dundee (#14) – compared to two in 2018 – Aberdeen (#23) and Falkirk (#25) – and two in 2017 – Aberdeen (#18) and Dundee (#20). Belfast is the only Northern Irish city to make the list in the last three reports, slowly moving up the ranks to position 13.

Cities including Bristol, Aberdeen and Falkirk have dropped off since the last report.

Speaking about the report, Amanda Stansell, Senior Research Analyst, Glassdoor, said, “Our latest report shows that companies are continuing to look outside of the big cities to set up offices and recruit local talent, in part driven by ever improving access, favourable rents and salaries.”

“The Golden Triangle between Gloucester, Cambridge and Guildford perfectly encapsulates the balance of open jobs and reasonable cost of living.”

“The growth in flexible working also means employees are no longer spending every day, 9-5, in the office, meaning the location of the company is less important than it once was.”

“Companies can get away with not having offices in the larger, expensive cities – like London – as employees are prioritising flexibility and convenience over the prestige of an office address.”